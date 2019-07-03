30th March 2019, King Power Stadium, Leicester, England; EPL Premier League Football, Leicester City versus Bournemouth; Nathan Ake of Bournemouth applauds the travelling Bournemouth supporters after the final whistle (photo by Graham Wilson/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at the latest on Leicester City defender Harry Maguire; as well as which West Ham player looks destined for the exit.

Leicester Demanding More For Harry Maguire

According to John Percy, Sam Wallace and James Ducker of the Telegraph, Leicester are demanding a fee of £90 million for defender Harry Maguire.

The England international has been subject to interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City. However, it is believed that United are the front-runners for Maguire.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for new additions in the middle of defence. As a result, he is insistent on Maguire, who made 31 appearances for Leicester last season.

Manchester City Close To Bournemouth Defender?

According to L’Equipe in France, Manchester City are close to signing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutch centre-back is likely to replace Vincent Kompany at the Etihad. However, it is likely that he will not receive the same regularity of appearances of which he received at Bournemouth.

Ake featured in all 38 Premier League games for Bournemouth last season, scoring a career high four goals.

West Ham Uncertain Over Arnautovic Future?

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, West Ham are uncertain over the future of striker Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian has been subject of interest from clubs in China and reportedly wants to make the move. However, West Ham do not want to sell their star striker.

Arnautovic scored 11 goals and registered four assists for West Ham in all competitions last season.

Leicester Close To Double Signing?

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Leicester are close to completing the signings of Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez.

Tielemans spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester. He impressed with his attacking ability, scoring three goals as well as registering four assists.

Ayoze Perez has spent the past five seasons with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. Last season was his most successful to date, scoring 13 goals.

