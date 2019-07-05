Joao Cancelo of Portugal and Juventus during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final football match Portugal vs Switzerland at Dragao stadium in Porto on June 5, 2019. (Filipe Amorim / NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Photo by Filipe Amorim/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who may rival Manchester City for Joao Cancelo; as well as the Bournemouth midfielder attracting the attention of a top six club.

Transfer Rumours – Manchester City

According to Alex Milne of the Daily Mirror, Barcelona are set to rival Manchester City for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo has been attracting the attention for Manchester City for a long period of time. However, Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Portuguese right-back, should Nelson Semedo leave the Spanish champions.

The 25-year-old has been a major success since his move to Juventus in 2018. Last season he made 32 appearances and registered five assists. As a result, he has become one of Europe’s best right-backs.

Transfer Rumours – Arsenal

Arsenal‘s latest target in their hunt for a new left-back is Real Madrid‘s Marcelo, according to Metro Sport.

The Brazilian has reportedly asked to leave the Bernabeu after more than 13 seasons at Real Madrid. He made 27 appearances in all competitions last season as Real Madrid finished third in La Liga.

Marcelo is not the only left-back that Arsenal have been looking at this window. According to the Metro, Unai Emery is still pursuing a deal for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

West Ham Identify Marko Arnautovic Replacement?

According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, West Ham are looking to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon.

The Colombia forward was impressive during his loan at Newcastle United last season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists to help Newcastle maintain their Premier League status. As a result, he has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Rondon is likely to replace current want-away West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic.

Speculation Continues Over the Future of Ryan Fraser

The speculation over the future of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser continues to rumble on. According to Amie Wilson of football.london, the Scottish winger was spotted in London.

Fraser was one of the bright sparks of Bournemouth’s 2018/19 Premier League season. He scored seven goals and finished second in the table of assist with 14 for the season.

