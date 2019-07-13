LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 19: Nabil Fekir of Lyon (18) scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Everton FC and Olympique Lyon at Goodison Park on October 19, 2017 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, the Nabil Fékir transfer saga takes a surprise turn. West Ham continue scouting Spain for a new striker, eyeing an alternative to Maxi Gómez. Mauro Icardi leaves Inter Milan’s training camp, paving the way for a potential transfer to Italy.

Latest Transfer Rumours

Fékir to Spain?

Liam Prendeville of the Mirror claims that Real Betis are about to sign Lyon attacker Nabil Fékir. The French world cup winner was on the cusp of joining Liverpool last summer, only to fail a medical. Now Betis are close to confirming his signature for £27 million, £30 million less than what Liverpool were willing to pay.

Many are already tipping Fékir to be Betis’ replacement for Giovani Lo Celso, whom Tottenham are pursuing. This comes after earlier news that Lyon were looking to tie him down to a new contract. However, despite not even offering European football, the Spanish side look set to come up with the funds.

Another West Ham Striker Target

Another target of Betis could be set to move to England, though. Jordi Santamaría of Mundo Deportivo reports that West Ham could pip them to signing the Spanish striker. Betis are reportedly unwilling to meet his €28 million release clause.

This news is of interest to the Hammers, whose other target, Maxi Gómez, is set to join Valencia. With last season’s top-scorer Marko Arnautović gone to China, a new striker is their number one priority.

Icardi Out of Training Camp

According to BBC, Mauro Icardi has left Inter Milan’s pre-season training camp. New boss Antonio Conte is adamant he wants to sell the Argentinian striker. He scored 18 goals last season for Inter, but still endured a controversial season. He started as captain for the Italian giants. Though, after comments from his wife, Wanda Nara, Inter replaced him with Samir Handanović. He then refused to play, and only scored 2 goals after having his captaincy removed.

This news should have Manchester United and Juventus interested. United’s Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Milan all summer, and it could hinge on Inter being able to sell the Argentine. Juventus, with new boss Maurizio Sarri at the helm, are eyeing the striker, and could move for him soon.

