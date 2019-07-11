SEVILLE, SPAIN – MAY 25: Malcom of FC Barcelona in action during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Barcelona and Valencia at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 25, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News focuses on the latest transfer rumours from around the Premier League. In today’s edition, Arsenal join Everton in pursuit of a Brazilian star as an alternative to Wilfried Zaha.

The Toffees, meanwhile, could look to bring in an ex-Chelsea striker with a Premier League winners medal. Will West Ham try to revitalise the career of Gonzalo Higuaín? Also, a Saints midfielder has gone public with his desire to leave, amid interest from Manchester United.

Latest Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Look to Hijack Everton’s Malcom Bid

Mark Irwin of the Sun reports that Arsenal plan to hijack Everton’s move for Malcom. The Gunners see the Brazilian winger as a back-up to Wilfried Zaha, whom they have bid for twice already. With a move unlikely to materialise, due to the fee Crystal Palace demand for him, they are eyeing alternatives.

Malcom only joined Barcelona last season, after a move from Bordeaux. However, he has failed to cement himself in the Spanish Champions’ side. Everton have already bid £31 million, but we could see a last-minute tug-of-war for him like last summer. He looked set to join Roma until Barcelona snatched him at the eleventh hour; could Arsenal do the same to the Toffees?

A Premier League Return For Diego Costa?

The Sun’s Mike McGrath understands that Diego Costa is ‘ready’ to return to the Premier League, with West Ham. It was just two years ago that Costa left the Premier League, after winning his second title with Chelsea. Now, after the arrivals of João Félix and Álvaro Morata, he could find himself lower down the pecking order in Madrid.

Costa only scored three times in 20 appearances last season. True to form, he found himself suspended for eight games, after a tirade about a red card against Barcelona.

This move would also go against the usual policy of Marcel Brands, who prefers players in their mid-20s. However, Costa has proven his quality in the Premier League and could be the striker Everton need to push up the table.

Second Chance in London For Gonzalo Higuaín?

According to Robert Summerscales of Mail Online, West Ham are targeting a loan deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuaín. The former Argentina international has two years on his deal in Turin, failing to secure a permanent deal with Chelsea.

Though, with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri taking the reins at Juventus, it remains unclear whether Higuaín is part of his plans; Sarri brought him in on loan last January.

With the Hammers set to lose Maxi Gómez to Valencia, they are pursuing other options. A new striker remains a priority, after selling top-scorer Marko Arnautović to Shanghai SIPG.

If Juventus were to sell their man, a fee of £40 million is being touted. We understand that West Ham would include an option-to-buy in their loan deal. He scored 13 goals in 40 appearances for Chelsea and Milan last season.

Lemina Expresses Wish to Leave Saints

Mario Lemina has made clear his desire to leave Southampton this summer, Dan Sheldon of the Daily Echo reports. After interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City, he declares his wish to move on. He says his move to Southampton was a two-year project, seeking more game time than at Juventus.

Lemina has not been included in Southampton’s training camp in Austria, and is training separately, along with Jordy Clasie and Charlie Austin. A four-month injury curtailed his progress last season, though he still believes it is time to move on.

Despite all interested clubs failing to meet Saints’ valuation, Manchester United remains a distinct possibility. The Red Devils have already lost Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain, and the future of Paul Pogba remains uncertain. After being put off by the £50 million valuation of Sean Longstaff, they could grant Lemina’s wish.

