West Ham United have secured the services of Robert Snodgrass on a one-year contract extension until 2021.

One-Year Extension

Robert Snodgrass has signed a new one-year extension to remain with West Ham United until the summer of 2021. The deal also allows the Hammers to trigger an option for the 31-year-old’s contract to be extended by a further 12 months.

The former Norwich City midfielder sustained high levels of form throughout the 2018/19 season, registering four goals and nine assists during his 38 appearances in all competitions.

Snodgrass joined from Hull City in January 2017; however, this season has been Snodgrass’ breakthrough into the first-team after spending the 2017/18 season on-loan with Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old also surpassed the 50 appearance threshold for the Hammers.

The Scotland international helped the Villans reach the play-off final last season before establishing himself in Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team this term.

Committing to Future

Speaking to the club website, Snodgrass expressed his pleasure at signing a new contract extension.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to this great club,” he said. “Sometimes you get a chance to play for that one club that’s special, going through that special time, and I believe at this moment that’s West Ham.

“We’re trying our best to keep progressing and keep moving forward.

“They’re building something special here. For me, it’s about trying to build on last season. Trying to get more goals and more assists and trying to be the best teammate I can.”

Meanwhile, Hammers boss Pellegrini was delighted to have secured the services of the talented midfielder.

“I am very happy that Robert has signed an extension to his contract, which is thoroughly deserved after a very impressive and consistent season.

“Robert brings many qualities to the team – great ability on the ball and at set-pieces, fantastic energy and work-rate, and excellent character and mentality in the dressing-room.

“He has proved himself to be a very important player for us, a good influence on those around him, and I look forward to seeing him make a big contribution again this coming season.”

