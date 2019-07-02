SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA – June 10: Marko Arnautovic of Austria scores during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between North Macedonia and Austria at Telekom Arena on June 10, 2019 in Skopje, North Macedonia. (Photo by Chris Bauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

According to Sky Sources, West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request. The Austrian continues to be linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

Marko Arnautovic is reportedly unhappy at West Ham. As a result, he has handed in a transfer request to force a move. However, the 30-year-old only signed a contract extension in January 2019.

During the January transfer window, Arnautovic was subject of interest from Chinese clubs, including Shanghai SIPG. The bid was believed to be in the region of £35 million, and the Austrian was keen to make the move. However, West Ham rejected the offer and he remained at the London Stadium for the rest of the season.

Arnautovic joined West Ham for a club-record £20 million in 2017 from Premier League rivals Stoke City. During his first season with West Ham he scored 11 goals as West Ham finished 13th.

Last season the Austrian endured a similar campaign. Arnautovic scored 11 goals and registered four assists as West Ham finished tenth in Manuel Pellegrini’s first season at the London Stadium.

At 30-years-old, it is likely that Arnautovic will be looking for a final payday before signalling the end of his career. A move to China will offer him a fresh start and the chance to be one of the league’s best players.

However, Arnautovic has found it tough at the highest level of the game. He played just three times at Inter Milan, arguably the biggest club in his career to date. His most successful seasons as a professional have come at West Ham, where he has featured in a starring role.

If a move to China transpires, he will join former Premier League players Oscar, Mousa Dembele and Marouane Fellaini in the Chinese Super League.

