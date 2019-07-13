BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – MAY 28: Gonzalo Higuain of Chelsea looks on during the training session of Chelsea prior to the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 28, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sky in Italy.

Gonzalo Higuain Summer Target for Hammers

Potential Premier League Return

Gonzalo Higuain is a high-profile summer target for West Ham.

According to reports abroad, the Hammers are one of two teams interested in signing the Juventus forward.

It is understood that West Ham will have to fight off competition from Juve’s Italian rivals Roma for the Argentine.

However, Higuain is keen on staying at Juventus after returning from loan spells at AC Milan and Chelsea last term.

“Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years,” Higuain’s agent and brother, Nicolas, told Radio Marte (via Sky Sports). “His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him. I think this could be Gonzalo’s year. He has so much strength and determination, and he wants to end his career at Juve.”

Higuain’s loan spell with Chelsea lacked an element of excitement. The Argentine scored just five goals in 18 games for the Blues and failed to prove the prolific talisman that Maurizio Sarri expected.

As a result, the London side opted against triggering their option to turn the 31-year-old’s move permanent; therefore, Higuain returned to Juve where he will work again with his former Napoli coach Sarri.

Lacking Strikers

West Ham need to act quickly to bolster their attacking department.

The London side still have Felipe Anderson, Chicharito, Andriy Yamolenko, Michail Antonio and Grady Diangana on their books; however, they need to fill the void left following the departures of Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez this summer.

Sky Sports News have reported that the Hammers are in talks to sign Eintract Frankfurt’s Sebastian Haller. Meanwhile, Salomon Rondon and Porto forward Moussa Marega are also summer targets for West Ham.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on