CESENA, ITALY – JUNE 18: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of England looks on prior to the 2019 UEFA U-21 Championship Group C match between England and France at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Cesena, Italy. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at which Manchester United target is nearing completion as well as which West Ham United player wants to leave the London Stadium.

Premier League Transfer Rumours

Aaron Wan-Bissaka a Done Deal For United?

According to David Ornstein of BBC Sport, Manchester United have reached an agreement to prise away Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the two clubs for the right-back. However, they have now settled on a fee of £50 million for the 21-year-old.

Wan-Bissaka made 39 appearances for Crystal Palace in all competitions last season and impressed in his first full season with the Eagles.

Tottenham Close to Sealing Two Signings

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur are close to sealing a club-record signing of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The French international has become one of the most highly-regarded central midfielders in Europe. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing the 22-year-old and see’s him as a replacement to Mousa Dembele.

Furthermore, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Tottenham are also close to completing the signing of Leeds United winger Jack Clarke.

Javier Hernandez Looking to Leave West Ham

According to Giuseppe Muro of the Evening Standard, Javier Hernandez is looking to leave West Ham.

The Mexican has struggled since his move to the London Stadium in 2017. Last season he scored seven goals in all competitions for the Hammers.

Hernandez is reportedly looking for a return to La Liga. He spent the 2014/15 season on loan at Real Madrid, where he scored eight goals in 31 appearances.

Leicester City Close to First Signing of the Summer

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Leicester City are closing to sealing the signing of Luton Town’s James Justin.

The 21-year-old can operate at both left-back and right-back and was a key figure for Luton in their promotion to the Championship last season.

Justin is set to replace Danny Simpson, who left the Foxes at the end of his contract.

