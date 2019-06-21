MADRID, SPAIN – MARCH 9: Rodri of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Leganes at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on March 9, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current EPL transfer rumours, including the latest from Manchester City as they reportedly close in on two new signings.

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest from West Ham United. Could the Hammers soon bid for an England international striker? Plus are Everton close to making Kurt Zouma’s loan deal permanent?

City Close to Two Signings

James Robson of the Evening Standard is reporting that Manchester City are close to signing Rodri. The Spanish midfielder has reportedly told Atletico Madrid of his wish to leave the club. City are willing to activate his £62.6 million release clause. The 22-year-old was also attracting interest from Bayern Munich; however, a move to the Premier League appears to be almost certain.

City are also closing in on Harry Maguire. It appears that City are winning the race with rivals Manchester United for the England international. The Metro are reporting that a medical has been arranged for the 26-year-old.

United had reportedly made Maguire their main defensive target. However, Leicester City allegedly quoted a fee of around £90 million. A fee United were unwilling to pay. If reports are true, City are expected to pay around £65 million.

Robert Summerscales of the Daily Mail is reporting that West Ham want Callum Wilson. Bournemouth’s England international striker appears to have become the Hammers’ number one target. Wilson scored 14 goals last season and also made his England debut. United are now preparing a bid of £35 million.

Manuel Pellegrini wants to bolster his attack and had originally wanted Maxi Gomez. It now appears that Gomez is on his way to Valencia. The Hammers will now not want to miss out on another target. It is unlikely that Bournemouth will want to sell, therefore it would surprise few if United’s opening bid is rejected.

Everton Want Zouma Permanently

The Liverpool Echo believe that Everton are attempting to sign Kurt Zouma on a permanent basis. The Chelsea defender impressed while on loan at Goodison Park last season. The Toffees are now hoping to bring him back.

There has been no fee reported as yet; however, it is unlikely that Chelsea will allow the Frenchman to leave cheaply. The Blues of Chelsea currently have a transfer ban. This does not stop them from selling, however. Any deal could depend on whether Chelsea believe they have enough defensive cover to get through their two-window ban.

