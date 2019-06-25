WATFORD, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Javier Hernandez of West Ham United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Watford FC and West Ham United at Vicarage Road on May 12, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current Premier League transfer rumours, including the latest from Liverpool as they look to win the race for one of Holland’s hottest prospects.

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest from West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers look set to lose striker Javier Hernandez plus the latest on their bid for Charles Aranguiz. Spurs could be set to sell Kieran Trippier with big interest in Italy. Also, the asking price for a transfer target has been set.

Reds Chasing Dutch Hot Prospect

Liverpool look set to win the race for Sepp van den Berg. The Dutch teenager has been chased by several clubs. According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Liverpool look set to sign him. The 17-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football.

Van den Berg is reportedly set to undergo a medical on Wednesday. The fee is believed to be £1.79 million. PEC Zwolle rejected a higher offer in January the defender. The youngster is in the final year of his contract and Liverpool have got him at a reduced price. Ajax and Bayern Munich were also interested in the Holland Under-19 international.

West Ham Transfer Rumours

Hernandez to Leave?

Sky Sports are reporting that striker Javier Hernandez is set to leave. The Hammers are willing to listen to offers after the player and club decided to part company. Hernandez signed in 2017 for £16 million. He went on to score 16 goals in 61 games. The 31-year-old has advised that his agent is currently looking for a club.

Bid Rejected for Aranguiz

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz has rejected a move to West Ham. Jack Staplehurst of the Star reports that manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that a bid was unsuccessful for the 30-year-old Chilean international. Whether Pellegrini tries to persuade his fellow countryman to join again remains to be seen.

Spurs Transfer Rumours

Trippier to Italy?

Kieran Trippier is a target for two Italian giants according to Darren Lewis of the Mirror. Serie A Champions Juventus and Napoli are interested. Spurs are willing to sell at the right price. That price is believed to be £25 million. New Juve boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to make Trippier his first signing. However, have already believed to have made contact with Spurs.

Ceballos Fee Announced

football.london have revealed the price Real Madrid want for Dani Ceballos. Los Blancos will demand €50 million for the 22-year-old midfielder. Spurs, along with North London rivals Arsenal, are believed to be interested. Due to Mauricio Pochettino having other targets, he will look at the availability of these before deciding whether to make a move for Ceballos.

