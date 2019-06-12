SEVILLE, SPAIN – MAY 25: Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona looks on prior to the Spanish Copa del Rey Final match between Barcelona and Valencia at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 25, 2019 in Seville, . (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football Transfer News aims to bring you a summary of the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at which Barcelona star Manchester United have reportedly made contact with.

Furthermore, which Swiss striker are Norwich City pursuing?

Manchester United Make Contact With Rakitic

According to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport in Spain, Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona over the availability of Ivan Rakitic. However, Rakitic reportedly wants to stay at the Nou Camp and is reluctant to move.

The Croatian is still one of the best midfielders in Europe. As a result, it is not surprising that he attracts interest from Europe’s best clubs.

If Rakitic makes the move to Old Trafford, it could spell the end of Paul Pogba’s spell with Manchester United. The Frenchman continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

West Ham’s New Spanish Target

According to Jacob Steinberg and Ed Aarons of The Guardian, West Ham United are interested in Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Fornals was not West Ham’s first choice as they look to strengthen in midfielder. Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka was originally first choice; however, the two clubs could not agree a fee.

The Spaniard had an underwhelming 2018/19 season with Villarreal. He scored five goals and registered six assists as they finished 14th in La Liga.

Josip Drmic Set For Norwich City?

According to Sportbild, Josip Drmic is attracting interest from Norwich City.

The Borussia Monchengladbach striker is out of contract and is set to depart. He only made five appearances for the German side in the 2018/19 season. However, he spent large parts of the season on the sideline injured.

Furthermore, Drmic recently featured at the UEFA Nations League with Switzerland. He was the only player to miss in their defeat on penalties to England.

Wolves ‘In Talks’ For A New Mexican?

According to Ben Husband of Birmingham Live, Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently ‘in talks’ to sign Mexican defender Edson Alvarez.

Alvarez currently plays for Club America, one of the most successful clubs in Mexico. The 21-year-old made 30 appearances in the 2018/19 season. Furthermore, he also made 22 appearances for the Mexico national team.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly looking to add his defence with reinforcements this summer.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on