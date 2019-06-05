PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 05: Joao Felix of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 5, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from around the Premier League. In today’s edition, Manchester City steal a march in João Félix chase and Southampton look set to finalise a deal for a winger.

Also, are West Ham United turning their attention away from André Gomes, and could Marcos Alonso be heading home?

Felix Release Clause Triggered

The Sun claim that Manchester City have jumped back into pole position for João Félix. They have reportedly triggered his release clause with a sensational £106 million bid. There is no shortage of interest in the 19-year-old, with rivals Manchester United and Real Madrid both chasing his signature. Benfica reportedly rejected an £80 million bid from Madrid, holding out for his full release clause.

The Portuguese attacker made his international debut against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final. His appearance in the Portugal squad follows a brilliant season where he scored 20 goals in 43 games for Benfica. He would be the third former Benfica in the City squad, after Ederson Moraes and Bernardo Silva, both key cogs in Guardiola’s machine. Félix remains one of the stories of the summer, but time will tell who will win the race the world’s most sought-after talent.

Saints’ New Winger

Southampton are inches away from securing their first summer signing, the Daily Mail reports. Standard Liège winger Moussa Djenepo could be on his way to St. Mary’s after the two clubs agreed a £14 million fee. Having agreed personal terms, the 20-year-old Malian winger is set for a medical on Wednesday. The only potential obstacle could be securing a work permit for the winger.

Djenepo made 38 appearances for the Belgium side this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists, helping the side to Europa League qualification. He also has eight caps for the Mali international team. Ralph Hasenhüttl reportedly wants to sign three attacking players this summer, with Che Adams and Ademola Lookman also targets.

Hammers Eyeing Gomes Alternatives

West Ham are beginning to pursue alternatives to André Gomes as the midfielder prefers a return to Everton, according to Evening Standard. The London side made a £20 million bid for Gomes, but Barcelona rebuffed it. With Everton still keen on the Spanish midfielder, his preferred destination seems to be Merseyside. The Hammers are eyeing alternatives.

Manuel Pellegrini’s search for a new central midfielder continues, now turning his attention to Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden. Both players would help reach their homegrown player quota, and would reportedly be available for £15 million each. Shelvey has fallen out of favour with Rafael Benítez at Newcastle, the manager preferring Hayden, Ki Sung-Yueng or Sean Longstaff. Hayden submitted a transfer request last summer, keen to move his family back down south.

Alonso Pining For Chelsea Exit

Marcos Alonso could be edging closer to the exit door at Stamford Bridge if reports from the Mirror are to be believed. After sitting on the bench in the Europa League final in Baku, Alonso flew to Madrid to speak with Atlético Madrid’s representatives. The player struggled to adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s back four, and became peripheral behind Emerson Palmieri.

Atlético Madrid have the Spaniard lined up to replace Lucas Hernandez, who moved to Bayern Munich earlier this summer. Alonso’s arrival could be part of a shake-up in Madrid’s defence. With Diego Godín leaving, and Juanfran and Filipe Luís set to follow suit, Diego Simeone needs reinforcements.

