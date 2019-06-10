PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 09: Joao Felix of Portugal looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League Final between Portugal and the Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who Manchester City are making moves for and which French UU21 international could be set for a move to West Ham United.

Premier League Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Make First Move For Joao Felix

According to Alex Milne of the Daily Mirror, Manchester City have made the first move for Joao Felix. City have offered the Benfica winger a five year contract worth a staggering €30 million. However, no bid has been accepted by bid by Benfica yet and it is early stages of the deal.

Felix had an impressive debut season as he broke into the Benfica first team. He scored 18 goals and registered eight assists as he helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga. Furthermore, he also helped them reach the Europa League semi-finals.

As a result, it is not just Manchester City interested in Joao Felix. Manchester United, Juventus and a number of clubs across Europe are competing for his signature.

Arsenal Searching For a New Right-Back?

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is keen to sign a new right-back according to Matt Penn of the Daily Express.

It seems that Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier is top of that list. Meunier played second fiddle to Dani Alves for large parts of last season. As a result, he may move in the search of regular first team action.

Arsenal currently have Carl Jenkinson as their only fit right-back. This after the departure of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Hector Bellerin still sidelined with a knee injury.

Morgan Sanson Interesting West Ham?

According to Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in signing Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Sanson maybe one of a number of players set to depart the Stade Velodrome. This is as Marseille failed to qualify for the 2019-20 Champions League.

The 23-year old scored five goals in all competitions last season.

Everton and West Ham in a Battle For Gonalons?

According to French paper L’Equipe, Everton and West Ham are pursuing a loan deal for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.

The Frenchman spent last season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla. However, he only made ten appearances after suffering a number of injuries.

Gonalons joined Roma in 2017 for €5 million after spending eight years at French club Lyon.

