BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JUNE 08: Yannick Carrasco of Belgium looks on during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group I qualifying match between Belgium v Kazakhstan at King Baudouin Stadium on June 8, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Arsenal seem to have their first summer signing lined up, and will Nathan Aké return to London? Also, West Ham United and Aston Villa battle for a 13-goal striker. Meanwhile, Liverpool eye a mouth-watering move for a French winger.

Premier League Transfer Rumours

Arsenal’s First Signing

Sport are reporting that Yannick Carrasco is closing in on a move to Arsenal this summer. The former Atlético Madrid winger, who now plies his trade for Dalian Yifang, is on Unai Emery’s radar. The Gunners had made a move for him in January before finalising a loan deal for Denis Suárez instead.

Carrasco, who has scored 11 goals in 31 appearances for the Chinese side, is pining for a move back to Europe. The Premier League reportedly interests him, citing its physicality. Arsenal were put off by the winger’s £30 million price-tag in January and, with a budget of only £40 million this summer, this deal could be a struggle. As such, Emery will have to deal with the financial consequences of not qualifying for the Champion’s League.

Aké to Return to London?

Tottenham are readying a £40 million bid for Bournemouth’s Nathan Aké if reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed. Mauricio Pochettino had kept tabs on teammates Callum Wilson and David Brooks but is now focusing on the midfielder. Chelsea were interested in a return for their academy graduate, but their transfer ban has proved a hindrance.

Spurs will need more reinforcements if star-men Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen leave this summer. Aké has impressed since his loan spell, which turned into a subsequent club-record £20 million move. His versatility is a real selling point. Tottenham will want to take advantage of Chelsea’s transfer ban, as they have a buyback clause in his contract.

Villa and West Ham Race for Striker

Aston Villa are eyeing up Uruguayan striker Maxi Gómez, the Birmingham Mail claims. The 12-time international, who plays for Celta Vigo, hit 13 goals in 34 games. A move to England is being touted, as he helped Celta Vigo escape relegation from La Liga.

However, the Guardian reports that West Ham are also in the running for the striker. The Hammers want another striker after releasing Andy Carroll and selling Lucas Pérez to Alavés. The striker reportedly has a £43.5 million release clause in his contract, which will have the London side’s tongue wagging. At just 22-years-old, he represents a solid investment for the future.

Liverpool’s Pépé Bid’s Far From the Mark

According to the Liverpool Echo, reports of a bid from Liverpool for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe are wide of the mark. Reports in France seemed to suggest that £60 million was readied to sign the winger, but no formal bid has yet been made. Liverpool are not the only side chasing his signature, with German Champions Bayern Munich also credited with interest. Inter Milan also had a bid of their own rebuffed by the French side.

Pépé’s stock in football rose significantly after a stunning season in France with Lille. The French-Ivorian notched 22 goals as Lille finished runners up to Paris Saint-Germain, and thus interest in his signature is growing and growing. Whether or not Liverpool formally join the race remains to be seen.

