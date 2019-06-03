CARDIFF, WALES – AUGUST 18: Neil Etheridge of Cardiff City points out during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Newcastle United at Cardiff City Stadium on August 18, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s transfer bid for Championship goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been rejected, according to WalesOnline. The Villains submitted an offer of £8 million.

Neil Etheridge Highly Sought-After

Aston Villa are keen to sign Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge; however, the Villains have already had a bid rejected.

Dean Smith guided the Midlands club to promotion to the Premier League as they beat Derby County 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. As a result, the former Brentford boss is keen to bolster his options upon Villa’s return to the top-flight.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock explained that the Bluebirds would only sell one of their star performers for a “generous offer”.

However, Aston Villa have rivals in signing the impressive goalkeeper. The report claims that Fulham have taken an interest and made a bid of £10 million last week.

It could play into Villa’s hands, though, that they can guarantee Premier League football after Cardiff and Fulham’s relegation from the top flight.

It is understood, however, that Etheridge has no interest in leaving the Bluebirds for the team that released him in 2014. If he is to leave, Cardiff are after a fee of £10 million or more.

Despite failing to maintain Cardiff’s place in the top flight, Etheridge kept a tally of ten clean sheets; attracting a fair bit of interest following an impressive season in the Premier League.

A move to West Ham United was previously reported. The signings of Espanyol’s Roberto and Millwall’s David Martin have made an East London move unlikely; however, a move to Villa is still on the cards.

Villa Connections

Villains boss Smith and goalkeeper coach Neil Cutler both have a good relationship with Etheridge. The Philippines international worked alongside the duo at Walsall.

Speaking about his time with the Saddlers, Etheridge labelled Cutler as one of the biggest influences in his career.

“When I arrived, I don’t think many people understood me on or off the field.” he said, “I’m quite a complex character and sometimes it takes people time to warm to me.

“But Cuts understood I am laid back and enjoy a joke, but I take my work extremely seriously. He has taken me to another level.”

