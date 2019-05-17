LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Marcos Alonso of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around the Premier League. We take a look at Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, who is attracting interest from Atlético Madrid. Plus, could Aleksandar Mitrovic be set to stay in the Premier League?

Today’s instalment of FTN also looks at Everton’s reported pursuit of Bertrand Traore. Also, are Wolves and West Ham about to do battle over Porto’s leading goalscorer?

Latest on Marcos Alonso, Mitrovic, Traore and Marega

Madrid Eye Marcos Alonso

According to AS in Spain, Atlético Madrid are interested in Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso. Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis are set to leave this summer and Atletico have identified Alonso as the player they want. Alonso has a contract at Chelsea until 2023, therefore, Atletico could have to pay big money.

Chelsea, however, are likely to resist any temptation to sell. The Blues have a transfer ban looming and will be reluctant to weaken their current squad where possible. Alonso joined Chelsea for £24 million in 2016 from Fiorentina. He has been a consistent performer, although he faced tough competition from Emerson Palmieri at the end of the season.

Mitrovic to Stay in Premier League?

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be set to stay in the Premier League next season. The striker was part of the Fulham side relegated to the Championship, but Sky Sports are reporting that Everton are very interested in signing the Serbia international.

Mitrovic signed for Fulham initially on loan during the 2017/2018 season. His goals helped the Cottagers secure promotion to the Premier League. He signed permanently last summer for £22 million; however, his 11 goals were not enough to keep his side from being relegated.

Traore on Everton’s Radar

Staying with Everton, Inside Futbol claim the Toffees are also interested in signing Bertrand Traore. The former Chelsea winger is currently impressing at French side Lyon. He scored 11 goals this season as Lyon battle near the top of Ligue 1.

Traore signed for Chelsea in 2013 and impressed in the Blues’ youth teams. Time out on loan caught the attention of Lyon, where he signed in 2017. His two-year stay in France has attracted interest from several clubs; however, Everton appear to be leading the chase.

Wolves and West Ham Chase Marega

CM Jornal are reporting that Wolves have entered the race to sign Porto striker Moussa Marega. West Ham appeared to be favourites; however, Wolves are now set to do battle with their Premier League rivals. Marega has a £34 million release clause and it appears that both chasing clubs are willing to pay.

Marega is Porto’s top-scorer with 21 goals. He also has 11 assists to his name. The 28-year-old is a Mali international and looks certain to be a Premier League player next season. Wolves are looking for extra firepower having only Raul Jimenez. West Ham, however, could offer guaranteed first-team football.

