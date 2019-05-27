LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 12: James Milner of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around the Premier League. In today’s edition, we look at a shock move for James Milner, and will Sergio Ramos make the move to England?

As well, could Tottenham Hotspur be eyeing up a replacement for Christian Eriksen? Also, we have the latest on André Gomes.

James Milner to Paris?

The Daily Star are reporting that James Milner could make a shock move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The former England international is interesting Thomas Tuchel, who wants some more experience to push his side further in Europe.

The midfielder has a year left on his Liverpool contract, and the Champions League final could be his last game for the Reds. With Adrien Rabiot reportedly set to leave Paris at the end of his contract, PSG are eyeing up an experienced replacement. Liverpool may opt to cash in on their veteran instead of letting him go on a free next year.

Ramos to Stay at Bernabeu?

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has been linked with a move away from the Capital, with Manchester United interested, the Daily Express reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to rebuild his side this summer and, starting from the back, Ramos could be a prime target. United’s pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt has shown their desire for a centre-back but they could instead chase the four-time Champions League winner.

The defender is looking to call time on his 14-year stint in Madrid, but Marca report that Zidane is not planning a future without their captain. As it stands, the only offer on the table at the moment is from China.

Gomes’ England Return?

After his loan-stint at Everton this season, West Ham United are lining up Spanish midfielder André Gomes. However, the Sun claims that their £18 million bid has been rejected by Barcelona. The Catalan giants are holding out for almost twice that amount to recoup the £30 million they paid Valencia three years ago.

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham also have their eyes on Gomes, as well as Inter Milan and Roma. Barcelona are open to selling the midfielder as part of their summer clear-out. Everton are yet to make a bid to bring him back to Merseyside.

Lo Celso: Eriksen Replacement?

Giovani Lo Celso is beginning to interest many English clubs, according to Metro. The midfielder will be with the Argentinian squad ahead of the Copa América this summer, where both sides of Manchester will reportedly be keeping eyes on the midfielder.

The midfielder, who plies his trade for Real Betis, has enjoyed a successful season, scoring 16 goals in 45 appearances. He was initially on loan from PSG, however, Betis made his loan permanent for a £22 million fee. The Spanish club will have their tongues wagging at the prospect of a bidding war that could see a fee closer to his £88 million release clause in their pockets.

This could be worrying news for Tottenham, who may see the Argentine as an ideal replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder’s contract expires in 2020, and protracted contract talks have left his future in question. Winning the Champions League final could be a huge step to securing his future.

