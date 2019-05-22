Salomon Rondon of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his sides fourth goal during the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage, London on Sunday 12th May 2019. (Photo by Leila Coker/ MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the Football League. We take a look at Manchester United’s interest in Swansea City’s Daniel James alongside West Bromwich Albion pair Craig Dawson and Salomon Rondon, who are both attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Also, Aston Villa have tabled a huge bid for Luton Town’s James Justin. Will the Hatters be able to hold onto their prize asset?

Latest on Salomon Rondon, James, Dawson and Justin

Salomon Rondon Wanted by West Ham

West Ham United have entered the race for Salomon Rondon, according to the Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail. After failing to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, West Brom are resigned to losing the services of the striker. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United are also interested in activating the £16.5 million buy out clause in the Venezualan’s contact.

He impressed last season whilst on loan at Newcastle, scoring 11 Premier League goals. According to the Ian Murtagh and Paul Brown of the Daily Star, Rondon is happy to return to Tyneside if manager Rafael Benitez signs a new deal at the club.

Manchester United in Talks to Sign Daniel James

Manchester United are interested in signing winger Daniel James from Swansea, according to BBC Sport. The clubs haven’t yet agreed a fee, but talks remain ongoing. Wales Online understands reports that a £15 million bid had been agreed were premature. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to have consulted James’ international manager Ryan Giggs over the transfer.

James enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season at the Liberty Stadium, netting six goals in all competitions and putting in some terrific performances last term. The 21-year-old is renowned for his sheer pace, and Solksjaer is keen to add more speed into his ranks. United legend Giggs gave James his senior international debut back in November and he scored against Slovakia in his second appearance.

The potential deal will be a kick in the teeth for their bitter rivals Leeds, who saw a deadline day move for the winger fall through in January.

Burnley Ready to Table Club Record Bid for Dawson

Sean Dyche is preparing to offer £15 million for West Brom ace Craig Dawson, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon. The Burnley chief is understood to have been chasing the central defender for a few years. He’s hopeful that West Brom’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League will help tempt the 29-year-old back to the North West, after leaving boyhood club Rochdale in 2010.

Dawson featured in 45 times last season as the Baggies finished in fourth place. He scored the equaliser in West Brom’s play-off semi-final tie with Aston Villa. However, Albion went on to lose on penalties.

Aston Villa Bid £7.5 Million for Luton’s James Justin

Newly-promoted Luton face a battle to keep hold of star James Justin. Football Insider understands that Villa have launched a £7.5 million bid for the 21-year-old full back and, as the youngster is entering the final year of his contract, the Bedfordshire outfit could be forced to cash in on him.

Villa don’t yet know what division they’ll be in next season, but they tried to sign Justin back in January. However, he stayed put at Kenilworth Road and helped the Hatters lift the League One title last season. Justin won a place in the League One PFA Team of the Year last term.

