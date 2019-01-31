WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 29: West Ham United’s Marko Arnautovic during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United at Molineux on January 29, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Marco Arnautovic has not been far from the back page headlines in recent weeks. The subject of a proposed big money moved to China, sulking when substituted and then signing a new contract with West Ham United. At Molineux on Tuesday night, he injured his foot and left the ground on crutches after the Hammers’ 3-0 defeat to Wolves.

Manuel Pellegrini now has only 15 fit players to choose from, although the injury is not as bad as first feared.

It is odd to see West Ham with such limited options when they spent over £100 million in the summer transfer window. The striker was making his first appearance since January 12th and fell awkwardly after an aerial battle. He was down for some time before eventually leaving the Midlands on crutches. West Ham have now revealed that a scan has shown the injury to be ‘just’ heavy bruising and he could return for the visit of Liverpool.

Possible Replacements If Not Fit

Andy Carroll may get another chance for a comeback. The much-injured striker has never hit the heights of his Newcastle days and, in hindsight, his move to Liverpool has done more to damage his career than improve it. The continual injuries point to bad luck or a player unable to keep himself fully fit for more than a couple of games but he looks to be the only option for Pellegrini right now.

Spending Big Has its Pitfalls

With the January transfer window closing imminently, West Ham’s injury woes show that spending big has pitfalls if you don’t get it right. £100 million and now a team depleted to its bare bones. Whilst the East London club are relatively safe from relegation, the injury to Arnautovic could have made the final months of the season very nervous indeed, but the news that it is looks like bad bruising rather than anything more sinister will bring a sigh of relief at the London Stadium.

