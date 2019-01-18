MENDOZA, ARGENTINA – NOVEMBER 20: Leandro Paredes of Argentina controls the ball during a friendly match between Argentina and Mexico at Malvinas Argentinas Stadium on November 20, 2018 in Mendoza, Argentina. (Photo by Jam Media/Getty Images)

Paredes to Chelsea?

Chelsea are looking to sign a replacement for Cesc Fabregas this window after he joined AS Monaco last week. The man to replace him looks set to be Leandro Paredes.

Paredes currently plays for Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. Chelsea have reportedly been in negotiations with the Russian side for the signing of Paredes. The fee is set to be £31 million and he could join up with fellow Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain, who is also expected to sign for Chelsea.

Emerson to Leave Chelsea?

Emerson Palmieri could be leaving Stamford Bridge this window. Juventus are keen to the sign the Italian as cover for Alex Sandro.

Emerson has failed to impress Chelsea since his move last January and has made just seven appearances. They may have been expecting more from a player they signed for £20 million.

Suarez Close to a Move to Arsenal?

Denis Suarez’s move to Arsenal is nearing completion. Unai Emery is keen to sign the midfielder. However, the move looks set to be a loan with a view to a permanent in the summer. This after Emery confirmed any deals done are to be loan deals.

Journalist Guillem Balague, who is an expert in Spanish football, confirmed the news on Twitter. He said: “Arsenal agree to loan him for €2-3m and €20-25 in the summer for a permanent.”

Interest in Piatek From West Ham?

Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek has been attracting interest from West Ham. Piatek has 13 goals this season in Serie A, one behind top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. As a result, he has been attracting interest from across Europe, including Real Madrid.

However, it is West Ham who have placed the first bids for Piatek. This is as they search for a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who has been attracting interest from China. However, both of these bids have been rejected by Genoa, according to the Daily Mail. This is as his parent club, Genoa, wait for a bid from AC Milan.

