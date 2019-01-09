MILAN, ITALY – DECEMBER 29: Gonzalo Higuain of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 29, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News provides you with updates on Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Chelsea’s Striker Hunt

Chelsea are on the hunt to sign a new striker this window. Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have struggled for goals this season, with just six between them in the Premier League. Morata is also looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Their first choice target is AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain. The 31-year-old Argentinian is currently on loan from Juventus. However, he has also struggled for goals regularly this season. He has just six in 15 appearances.

If Chelsea fail to land Higuain, their second option is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. According to Sky Sports, Maurizio Sarri is willing to spend up to £50 million on Wilson. He has nine goals and five assists so far this season for the Cherries.

A New Centre-Back At Old Trafford?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be close to landing his first signing as Manchester United manager. AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas is close to a move to Old Trafford and could cost United £30.5 million.

They failed to sign a centre-back during the summer transfer window. This was despite it being it being high up on former manager Jose Mourinho’s wish list.

The Greek defender is known for his time in Italy, having joined Roma in 2014 from Olympiacos. He has since made 145 appearances for the Italian side.

Arnautovic Attracting Interest?

Marko Arnautovic has been attracting interest from China. One un-named Chinese club have offered £35 million for the West Ham forward.

The Austrian international is the Hammers’ top goalscorer so far this season with eight goals. He has been a fan favourite since his arrival at the London Stadium.

Arnautovic has also attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, so West Ham may struggle to keep hold of him.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on