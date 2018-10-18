LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip to the London Stadium on Saturday 20th October for a 3 pm kick off against West Ham United. The two teams have had contrasting starts to the Premier League season.

Marco Arnautovic has given West Ham a boost and looks set to play after recovering from a knee injury. Arnautovic is the London side’s top scorer with four goals and his strength has caused teams defensive problems. For Tottenham, Harry Kane has faced criticism over his fitness and tiredness. However, he is still Spurs’ top scorer and, with four goals away from home, has more away goals than any other player in the Premier League.

West Ham Enjoy Playing Tottenham Hotspur

Last season’s fixture ended in a 3-2 win for Spurs. In the Premier League era, West Ham have not beaten any team more times than Tottenham, with 14 victories.

Similar Starts to the Season?

Mark Noble is looking forward to the game but his comments about how both teams have had similar starts to the season has raised eyebrows:

“It’s a massive game at home for us, they always are for us. Spurs, they’re a fantastic team, with great players, had a similar start to us really, a bit up and down, but what a fantastic team they are, we’ll look forward to it.”

Whilst Tottenham have not played the fast, flowing football of recent seasons, the fact remains that this is their best start to a Premier League season. Tottenham are fifth but still only two points off the top of the league table. West Ham, on the other hand, sit 15th, just four points above the relegation zone. Saturday’s game may reveal how close these teams are but it is hard to see how the two teams have had similar starts.

No Love Lost

There is no love lost between the two London clubs and a feisty affair is expected. Harry Kane did not score for England against Spain but his strength and build up play was instrumental in the 3-2 victory. He is looking strong and fit again with the tiredness of the earlier games starting to dissipate.

With Arnautovic expected back to start for West Ham, these two players may well hold the key to who takes all three points in this match. West Ham Versus Tottenham has the potential to be an exciting and intriguing matchup.

