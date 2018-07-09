Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere in action during Premier League match between West Ham United against Arsenal at The London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth II Olympic Park, London, Britain – 13 Dec 2017 (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

West Ham United have completed the signing of England international Jack Wilshere. The midfielder was released by Arsenal following the conclusion of his contract. Wilshere joins the London side as a free agent. Wilshere rejected a new contract offer at the Emirates. The England international is believed to have been told by new Arsenal manager Unai Emery that he would be fourth or possibly fifth choice at Arsenal, depending on new signings. The Arsenal academy graduate leaves North London after nearly 200 games for the Gooners and scoring 14 goals. Wilshere won two FA Cups and one community shield in the process.

England Squad

Jack Wilshere was reportedly furious having missed out on this summer’s England squad. His country are in the World Cup semi-finals and are to play Belgium on Wednesday. Wilshere has struggled for games in recent years following ongoing battles with injuries. Wilshere will hope he can get regular game time in the London Stadium in order to regain his England spot and add to his 34 caps.

Ambition Shown by West Ham

West Ham hoped the move away from Upton Park to the London Stadium would result in a leap forward for the club. So far that has not happened. A disappointing 13th placed finish was not what the clubs fans had in mind when their club left their home. The addition of Jack Wilshere and rumoured resigning of French attacker Dimitri Payet may mark an upturn in fortunes for the Premier League side.

Replacing Wilshere

Arsenal are reportedly close to the signature of Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Sampdoria midfielder will likely be Jack Wilshere’s replacement when he completes his proposed move to North London. Academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also expected to be given more opportunities next season. The youngster featured 15 times for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

Main Photo

