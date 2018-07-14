SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – JULY 10: Paul Pogba of France is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between Belgium and France at Saint Petersburg Stadium on July 10, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Today’s edition of Football Transfer News looks at a battle for Eden Hazard between La Liga giants. We also have the latest on Michail Antonio, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and a potential move for Paul Pogba.

Pogba to Barcelona?

While Paul Pogba has been preparing for Sunday’s World Cup Final, his agent has been meeting with Barcelona. Mino Raiola, Pogba’s long-term agent, held talks with club officials this weekend, with Pogba’s future top of the agenda.

Pogba has made no secret of the fact that he has been unhappy under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. The midfielder has been at his best during the World Cup, given a freer role by Didier Deschamps. Barcelona have work to do in midfield, with Andres Iniesta leaving and Andre Gomes underwhelming since his move from Valencia.

United will be reluctant to sell Pogba, who joined two years ago for £89 million and is under contract until 2021. This summer’s signing of Fred was designed to bring the best out of Pogba and United will demand a fee in excess of £90million should Pogba go.

Michail Antonio Available

Manuel Pellegrini has been busy since taking over at West Ham, making several changes to his squad. The addition of Andriy Yarmolenko and expected arrival of Felipe Anderson have left winger Michail Antonio surplus to requirements. After arriving in 2015, Antonio quickly emerged as a key player, winning the Player of the Season award after the 2016-17 season.

However, he struggled with injury last season, only making 21 league appearances and failing to recover his previous form. Crystal Palace have shown interest but are likely to face competition from Everton and Newcastle. West Ham have put a £15 million price tag on Antonio.

Bidding War for Hazard?

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard could be the subject of a bidding war between two La Liga giants, with Real Madrid and Barcelona expected to make offers for the Belgian. Like Chelsea, Hazard wasn’t at his best last season. He suffered a troubled relationship with manager Antonio Conte, whose system often left him isolated. Chelsea will hope that the arrival of new boss Maurizio Sarri will be enough to persuade Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has consistently refused to rule out a summer move, sparking speculation around a transfer. Madrid continue to search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and were believed to be in pole position for Hazard. However, Barcelona’s interest could drive the asking price up and lead to a drawn-out transfer saga.

Jahanbakhsh Targeted by Premier League Clubs

AZ Alkmaar’s winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is wanted by Leicester and West Ham. The Iranian was last season’s top scorer in the Eredivisie, scoring 21 goals whilst also providing 12 assists. The 24-year-old, who failed to make an impression at the World Cup, has also drawn interest from Napoli. AZ would likely command a fee in the region of £20 million.

Leicester remain the favourite to sign Jahanbakhsh, having identified him as a natural replacement for Riyad Mahrez. Reports in Iran have suggested that Jahanbakhsh could have a medical with Leicester next week.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on