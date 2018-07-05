Yerry Mina of Colombia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia round of 16 match between Columbia and England at the Spartak stadium on July 03, 2018 in Moscow, Russia(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

In today’s edition of Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word on Football, we delve deeper into the rumours around Colombia’s goal-scoring centre-back Yerry Mina, Arsenal duo Jack Wilshire and Nacho Monreal’s future and whether or not Manchester United will come in to steal Xherdan Shaqiri off rivals, Liverpool.

Yerry Mina’s Time at Barcelona Cut Short?

After a phenomenal World Cup campaign with Colombia, centre-back Yerry Mina has gained interest from an array of different clubs. Merseyside outfits Liverpool and Everton are both keen on the Colombian. Reports say that Everton have already placed a €24 million bid for Mina. However, Turkish side Fenerbahçe are ready to splash over €30 million for the centre-half. Mina scored three goals in four games for Colombia and was a defensive rock as well.

Wilshere to Start a New Chapter

Jack Wilshere was one of the few Arsenal players that came up through the academy, and after 10 years at the London club, he has bid farewell to the Emirates. Wilshere went through many highs and lows at Arsenal and injury came in the way of him reaching his full potential. However, his moments of brilliance have caught the eye of other Premier League clubs. Reports say that West Ham look to be the front-runners in signing Wilshere. The Englishman will sign for free as his contract ran out this summer.

Shaqiri to Manchester United

After a slightly underwhelming World Cup for the Swiss star, Shaqiri has caught the eye of Manchester United, who are prepared to pay £12m to close out a deal. Stoke were relegated from the Premier League last season, and Shaqiri has made it very clear that he wants to continue playing in England’s top flight. Mourinho seems keen on the winger but Liverpool have also got him on his radar. Which club he goes to is still unclear. However, a move away from Stoke is very likely.

Monreal to Spain

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has been linked with a move to Spanish club Real Sociedad. Monreal was a key figure in Arsene Wenger’s last season and his departure would be a big

