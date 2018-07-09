SAMARA, RUSSIA – JULY 07: Harry Maguire of England celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Welcome to Football Transfer News, brought to you by Last Word on Football. On today’s instalment, we shall discuss the future of Jack Wilshere, which English club are in for attacker Dries Mertens, where England’s World Cup star Harry Maguire may be off to and also how Real Madrid preparing for their post-Ronaldo future.

Wilshere to West Ham

Jack Wilshere is expected to complete a move to West Ham in the coming days. The free agent was released by Arsenal after failing to agree on a new deal. The 26-year-old Arsenal academy graduate has had an injury-plagued career to date. Despite being offered a new deal, Wilshere opted to not re-sign because he was told he would not be the first choice at Arsenal. Having missed out on the England World Cup squad, the 34-times-capped midfielder will hope to regain his place in the national side with regular football at West Ham.

Dries Mertens Offered to Tottenham

Belgian attacker Dries Mertens has been offered to Tottenham by his agent. The Napoli star is keen to test himself in England. He has identified the North London side as the perfect club to join. Tottenham are considering selling Spanish flop Fernando Llorente, therefore, may consider Mertens as a replacement. The World Cup star can play up front or along a front three. Due to his versatility, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be considering a move.

Neymar to Madrid?

Brazil and PSG star Neymar is reportedly on the radar of Champions League holders Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are bracing themselves for Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move to Juventus, as a result, Madrid wants a big name to appease the fans anger at the loss of the current Ballon d’Or holder. Neymar is said to be frustrated at PSG’s Champions League performances. He also believes the lack of quality in Ligue 1 is poor and as a result is harming his Ballon d’Or bid. Any potential move to Madrid will not go down well at former club Barcelona because of the two sides’ fierce rivalry.

Harry Maguire Identified as Toby Alderweireld Replacement

England’s breakout World Cup star Harry Maguire has been identified by Mauricio Pochettino as the man to replace Toby Alderweireld at Tottenham. The Leicester centre-back has been one of England’s key men, securing their semi-final place. Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move to Manchester United all summer. It is likely a deal will be completed after Belgium’s World Cup participation has concluded. Similarly, Tottenham will have to wait for Maguire to return before attempting a deal.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on