NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA – JULY 06: Ngolo Kante of France controls the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Today’s edition of Football Transfer News looks at the latest club to take an interest in N’Golo Kante. It also features rumours around a West Ham return for Dimitri Payet, the latest on Wilfried Zaha and Arsenal’s hunt for a new central midfielder.

Kante to PSG?

PSG are keen to bring in Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. The27-year-old has starred for France at the 2018 World Cup after another impressive Premier League campaign. Chelsea have set an asking price of £100 million and are desperate to keep hold of the central midfielder. PSG are expected to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot in order to lower the expenditure.

PSG have made Kante their number one target for the summer as they seek to improve on last season’s disappointing Champions League display. With the addition of Gianluigi Buffon, their pursuit of Kante is another move designed to make them more defensively robust against Europe’s elite teams.

Dimitri Payet set for a West Ham return?

Dimitri Payet left West Ham for Marseille in a storm of bad blood in January 2017. Hammers fans were infuriated by Payet’s transfer request and lack of professionalism prior to his departure, following an impressive 2016 European Championships. However, the Frenchman is now in talks for a return to the club, for whom he scored nine goals and created twelve assists in his debut season. The winger impressed last season, helping Marseille to the Europa League final. However, with Marseille keen to bring in Leicester’s Ahmed Musa, they are open to selling Payet.

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is wary about the signing’s possible effects on the dressing room morale. He plans to hold talks with senior squad members about the move next week.

Zaha keen to leave Palace

Wilfried Zaha has turned down an improved contract offer from Crystal Palace. The contract would have made him the club’s highest paid player and his rejection has alerted several clubs. The winger was in sensational form last season, helping Palace to a top half finish. Following his disastrous spell at Manchester United, Zaha is keen to prove himself at a bigger club.

Zaha has been a target for Tottenham since the end of the season and he remains on their wish-list. However, the expected arrival of Jack Grealish could make Zaha an unnecessary luxury. Everton and Borussia Dormund are also monitoring the situation closely, despite the £70 million price tag.

Two midfielders on the way to Arsenal

Unai Emery’s rebuild of Arsenal continues, with two central midfielders on the verge of signing. Lucas Torreira will have a medical next week after Arsenal agreed to a £26 million fee with Sampdoria. Aged just 22, the defensive midfielder played in every game for Uruguay at the World Cup after his breakthrough Serie A campaign.

Emery is also keen to bring defensive midfielder Steven N’Zonzi to the club. Emery worked with the Frenchman at Sevilla and is keen to reunite with the playmaker. N’Zonzi, who has Premier League experience with Blackburn and Stoke, has a £35 million release clause, which may be triggered this summer.

Should both men join, Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey may find themselves struggling for game time and may seek a move away from London.

Main image credit:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on