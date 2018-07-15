Felipe Anderson celebrate goal during serie A between SS Lazio v FC Internazionale in Rome, on May 20, 2018. (Photo by Federica Roselli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Brazil and Lazio star Felipe Anderson has joined West Ham for a fee believed to be around £35 million. Anderson did not make the Brazil World Cup team. The winger is considered a quality player but has been inconsistent at times. The winger is West Ham’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

A number of clubs in the Premier league have spent time monitoring Anderson and The Hammers have got the man they believe will lead their Premier league campaign in 2018/2019.

Anderson signed for Lazio from Santos for £6.75 million in 2015 and now has the chance to impress in the Premier League.

West Ham United are delighted to confirm the Club record signing of Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson! #ThatFelipeFeelinghttps://t.co/67szkpMLG6 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 15 July 2018

A Positive Summer

This is believed to be West Ham’s marquee signing after a poor campaign last year. They have failed to fully settle in at their new stadium and there is a fractured relationship between the fans and the owners.

However, the owners are pulling off some excellent signings this summer in a bid to cool the tension, and Anderson is far and away the best of the bunch.

As well as the winger, The Hammers have added Issa Diop Toulouse, Jack Wilshere as a free transfer from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund’s Andriy Yarmolenko. Add to that the lesser-degree signings of Ryan Fredericks and Fabianskiianksi, and it’s clear that West Ham are finally not messing around with their transfer business.

Where He’ll Fit In

Anderson’s signing is likely to push Michail Antonio down the pecking order after a fairly poor season last time out. It could also see West Ham change their formation, with a three-man attack looking most likely; Anderson and Arnautovic on the wings, with either Javier Hernandez or Andy Carroll deployed as the striker.

Alternatively, Hernandez and Carroll could miss out completely, with Arnautovic playing in the middle and Yarmolenko coming into one of the winger positions.

