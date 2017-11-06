West Ham United’s Croatian manager Slaven Bilic reacts after losing the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Liverpool at The London Stadium, in east London on November 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ben STANSALL / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

After what has been a dismal start to the season, West Ham United have sacked Slaven Bilic after he managed to secure just eight points from their opening nine games.

After a disappointing mid-table finish last season, the Irons made some big money signings in the summer including Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic. They both had outstanding seasons last year but Bilic’s 2017/18 campaign is now only going downhill.

West Ham were humiliated 3-0 by newly promoted Brighton last weekend which put Bilic on the brink, but it was the 4-1 home loss to Liverpool that put the Croatian out of a job. Mohamed Salah scored twice, either side of strikes by Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in the humbling at the London Stadium.

Following on from the sacking, the club put out the following statement:

The Chairmen and board of West Ham United would like to place on record their thanks and gratitude to Slaven Bilic and his team.https://t.co/rg0Jvoh9Tf — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) 6 November 2017

With many managers available to take over at the London Stadium, favourites look to be Brendan Rogers, Rafa Benitez, Roberto Mancini and David Wagner. All these managers are very talented and have the capability to get the Hammers back to their winning ways and help the players gel together and fit the manager’s style of play.

