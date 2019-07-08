WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – MARCH 29: Jay Rodriguez of West Brom and Gary Gardner of Birmingham clash during the Sky bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on March 29, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Burnley are on the verge of bringing West Bromwich Albion forward Jay Rodriguez back to Turf Moor, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The Clarets will pay £5 million this summer with Albion due an additional £5 million in twelve months time. Last summer, Percy reported that Burnley had been unsuccessful with a £16 million offer for Rodriguez. The Burnley board will have been delighted to take advantage of this new clause in the striker’s contract.

Rodriguez scored 22 goals in 48 appearances for West Brom, last season, but the Baggies fell short of promotion in the Play-Offs. Close but no cigar.

The 29-year-old was a homegrown talent with Burnley. He was given his debut by Owen Coyle before featuring heavily for Brian Laws and Eddie Howe. He joined Southampton in the summer of 2012, though, meaning he missed out on the Sean Dyche era by a matter of months. Nonetheless, the striker will now get his opportunity to impress the long-serving Burnley manager.

Many have argued that the striker hasn’t been the same since the serious injury that stagnated his progress at Southampton. He has lacked the flair and burst of pace that saw him being touted by some of England’s biggest clubs.

Jay Rodriguez will hope to break into Burnley’s starting eleven and show those critics that Burnley have acquired a bargain. He will be competing with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, two strikers who both hit double-figure goal returns last season. His affiliation as a fan’s favourite will count for very little if his performances are not to the required standard.

In other news, Erik Pieters has completed his move to East Lancashire. The Stoke City left-back is seen as a good back-up for Charlie Taylor, according to Adam Lord in the Lancashire Telegraph. It seems that Burnley could be set to wrap up two deals in as many days after a quiet start to the summer window. Players are just like buses!

