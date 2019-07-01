WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final Second Leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on May 14, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Craig Dawson has joined Watford from West Bromwich Albion for a fee in the region of £5.5 million. The 29-year-old centre back was about to enter the final year of his contract at West Brom, forcing the Midlands club to reluctantly cash in on one of their key players.

Craig Dawson has been actively pushing for a move away from West Brom since they fell out of the Premier League. He handed in a transfer request last summer amid plenty of interest from Burnley but ultimately stayed put at The Hawthorns. He remained a key figure in the West Brom side despite a tumultuous summer, making 45 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

Dawson’s switch to Watford sees him return to the Premier League where he made over 150 appearances for West Brom. After breaking into the side during the 2011/12 season, he went on to become an integral part of Albion’s defence under Tony Pulis. Quickly earning a reputation for being solid at the back as well as dangerous from set pieces in the opposing penalty area.

West Brom reportedly rejected Watford’s first approach for Dawson last week as they were keen to keep hold of the Defender. But with just one year left on his current contract at The Hawthorns, the Baggies decided that the time was right to cash in, allowing Dawson to become Javi Gracia’s first signing of the summer transfer window and join former teammate Ben Foster at the Hornets.

Dawson spent further time in the EFL before joining West Brom in 2010. He made 46 appearances in a single permanent season with Rochdale and a further 41 while on loan from the Baggies. In total, he scored 19 goals for Rochdale. He also appeared 16 times for Bolton Wanderers, scoring four goals.

