Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current transfer rumours from the Championship. Including, the Italian legend linked with a move to Leeds United.

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest news from West Bromwich Albion as they try to stop Barcelona taking their hot prospect. Plus, will Birmingham accept Southampton’s bid for their striker?

Leeds Transfer Rumours: Buffon In and Clarke Out?

Leeds United have been linked with legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. TalkSport’s Sean O’Brien is reporting that the Italian is looking for one last venture and it could be at Elland Road. The 41-year-old is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet and several clubs, including Leeds, are interested. United are looking to end a 15-year exile from the Premier League. Buffon signing would certainly be a statement of intent.

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to sign Jack Clarke according to Adam Skinner from The Express. The 18-year-old winger had an impressive season and caught the eye of many. The report states that the deal could be worth around £15 million. However, Clarke would return to Elland Road on loan next season as part of the deal.

Barcelona Chasing West Brom Youngster

Sky Sports are reporting that Spanish giants Barcelona are interested in West Bromwich Albion’s Louie Barry. The 16-year-old striker is one of the hottest properties in youth football and has already met with Barcelona. West Brom are desperate to keep him and are about to offer him a new deal.

Now Barry is 16, Albion can offer a three-year contract: a one-year scholarship and a two-year professional contract. Barry has been with the Baggies since the age of six and is eligible to play for both England and the Republic of Ireland. Last year, Barry won the Golden Boot while playing for England U15’s in a tournament in Italy. The youngster could soon have a huge decision to make.

Adams Move to Southampton in Doubt

Southampton are threatening to pull out of a deal to sign Birmingham’s Che Adams. The Saints have offered £14 million for the 22-year-old striker. However, Adam Leitch from the Southern Daily Echo reports that should Birmingham insist on more money, Southampton could walk away.

Adams scored 22 goals from Birmingham last season in the Championship. Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to add Adams to his new look squad, but won’t be held to ransom. A bid was rejected in January but the £14 million offered is higher than the one rejected. Birmingham signed Adams from Sheffield United in 2016 for £2 million.

