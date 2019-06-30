Copenhagen , Denmark – 7 June 2019; Christian Eriksen of Denmark prior to the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who may be close to a departure from Tottenham; as well as which Championship defender is nearing a move to Watford.

Liverpool Interested In Dortmund’s Danish Winger?

According to Max Winters of the MailOnline, Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The 20-year-old broke into the Dortmund first team last season. He made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is already familiar with the Danish international, having signed him in 2015 as Borussia Dortmund manager. However, he will face a battle to sign Bruun Larsen as Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested.

Christian Eriksen Nearing Tottenham Exit?

According to Jose Diaz of Spanish outlet Marca, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly offered Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid.

Eriksen’s contract expires in 2020. As a result, Tottenham are looking to cash in on the 27-year-old. However, Real Madrid and Tottenham could be some way apart in their valuations of the midfielder.

The Danish international has been an integral figure for Tottenham since his move in 2013. Last season he scored ten goals and registered 16 assists as Tottenham sealed another season of Champions League football.

Southampton Close to Sealing Third Signing of the Summer

Che Adams’ move from Birmingham City to Southampton is nearing completion, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail. The striker has reportedly said his goodbyes to his Birmingham teammates.

Adams was prolific in the Championship last season, scoring 22 goals. A number of clubs were pursuing the striker as a target. However, it is Southampton who have won the race.

A departure from Southampton also looks set to happen. According to Sam Wallace of The Telegraph, left-back Matt Targett is to join newly promoted Aston Villa.

Watford Agree Deal For Craig Dawson

According to Sky Sources, Watford have agreed a deal for West Bromwich Albion defender Craig Dawson.

The 29-year-old has been seeking a move away from the Hawthorns. He looks set to join the Hornets having reportedly passed a medical.

Dawson made 41 appearances for West Brom last season as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

