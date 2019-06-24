DERBY, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Rekeem Harper of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and West Bromwich Albion at Pride Park Stadium on May 5, 2019 in Derby, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

West Bromwich Albion’s Rekeem Harper has become the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from the Midlands club. The teenager is out of contract this summer with three of Europe’s big guns emerging as contenders for his signature. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Juventus are all reported to be interested in the midfielder, according to Liam Prenderville of The Mirror.

Rekeem Harper could be about to leave West Bromwich Albion having not yet committed his future to the club. An improved contract has been tabled by West Brom but Harper isn’t rushing to sign, rather choosing to weigh up his options.

Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and Italian champions Juventus are reportedly keen on Harper after an impressive season. He featured in 23 of West Brom’s games last campaign after breaking into the side under Darren Moore, scoring once.

Harper is amongst a group of West Brom academy graduates integrated into the first team last season. Along with fellow midfielders Sam Field and Kyle Edwards, Harper established himself as first-team regular. With impressive performances alongside veterans such as Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry, Harper quickly gained plaudits from many around The Hawthorns.

Speculation surrounding Harper began some weeks ago as it seemed that Scottish champions Celtic were interested in the teenager, according to Birmingham Live’s Joseph Chapman. Celtic manager Neil Lennon was in attendance at The Hawthorns for the Championship play-off semi-final to observe Harper in action.

Celtic’s recent £3.25 million acquisition of fellow teenage midfielder David Turnbull from Motherwell has cast doubt over an official approach. For now, Harper remains on their radar, adding the Scottish champions to the growing list of interested parties.

West Bromwich Albion are desperate to hold on to one of their most promising young players. However, there’s not much more they can do. An improved offer is on the table for Harper but they are being made to sweat it out as Harper looks around. Albion’s final attempt to persuade him to stay will play out this week as Slaven Bilić arrives.

Bilić is set to hold talks with Harper this week in an attempt to retain his services. Realistically, West Bromwich Albion is the best place for Harper being the most likely side to offer first team football. However, with such head-turning options showing their interest in the teenager. The Baggies should begin preparing for life without Rekeem Harper.

