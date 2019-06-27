WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates as he scores his team’s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on May 14, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest EFL transfer rumours. Today, we look at who West Bromwich Albion have rejected a bid for as well as which former player Grant McCann is looking to sign for Hull City.

New Bid Rejected By West Brom For Dawson

According to Simon Jones of the Mail Online, West Brom have rejected a new bid for defender Craig Dawson from Watford.

Dawson featured 45 times last season for the Baggies as they missed out on securing an instant return to the Premier League, losing to rivals Aston Villa in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

However, the 29-year-old is reportedly looking to leave West Brom. Burnley are also said to be interested in Dawson’s services.

Aston Villa to Return For Bristol City Defender

According to Krishan Davis of the Bristol Post, Aston Villa are to return with a second bid for Bristol Cty’s Adam Webster.

Villa had a bid of £12 million turned down by the Robins, who value their player highly. However, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is wanting to add to his current options at centre-back.

Webster featured 44 times for Bristol City as they finished eighth in the Championship.

Grant McCann to Turn to Former Club For New Recruits

According to Alan Swann of Peterborough Today, Hull City have made contact with Peterborough United for the services of Marcus Maddison.

Current Hull City manager McCann had a spell as manager of Peterborough between 2016 and 2018. Maddison played under McCann during that spell and was one of their standout players.

Last season, 25-year-old Maddison scored eight goals and registered 15 assists as Peterborough missed out on the play-off spots.

Ipswich Join The Race For Danny Mayor

According to Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are the latest club to show interest in winger Danny Mayor.

The 28-year-old was at Bury last season, helping them secure promotion back to League One. However, he was not offered a new contract by the club.

A number of clubs are said to be interested in Mayor, including Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich.

