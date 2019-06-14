GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MARCH 31: Ryan Kent of Rangers celebrates after he scores during The Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News focuses on transfer rumours from around the Football League. In today’s edition, Leeds receive an offer for their star man, while West Bromwich Albion could swoop for a Premier League starlet. Steve Bruce is close to a reunion with a defender, and Middlesbrough could be offloading a striker to Spain.

Latest EFL Transfer Rumours

Leeds Given Kent Boost

Leeds’ chances of signing Ryan Kent may have seen a boost, according to Scott Burns of the Daily Record. With Rangers poised to loan Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool, his teammate Kent’s situation is less clear. Ojo’s signing may hand Leeds the initiative in chasing Kent’s signature on a loan deal. He starred for Rangers last season, scoring six goals and creating nine more in 43 appearances, named Scotland’s Young Player of the Year.

West Brom Poised for Oxford Swoop

Sam Wallace of The Telegraph reports that Reece Oxford could be on his way to West Brom. The 20-year-old defender was on the brink of a move to German side Augsburg. However, that broke down due to disagreements over a relegation release clause in his contract. As a result, he is now focusing on interest from West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Oxford attracted global interest after he became West Ham’s youngest ever player in 2015, making his debut at just 16. Though, since that game, his career has stagnated slightly, with various loan spells with scant success. The latest, at Augsburg, looked set to end in a permanent move. West Brom could now capitalise over the stalled talks, with Slaven Bilić, the man who gave him his debut, recently appointed as West Brom’s head coach.

Odubajo Set for Bruce Reunion

Mike McGrath reports in The Sun (written edition) that Moses Odubajo is heading to Sheffield Wednesday for a reunion with Steve Bruce. Odubajo played under Bruce at Hull City and will bolster his Owls squad ahead of their hopeful promotion campaign. The 25-year-old full-back was out of contract at Brentford, and Bruce is moving quickly to sign his man.

Odubajo overcame his knee injury to make 30 Championship appearances for Brentford last season. Bruce is reportedly also looking to sign Kadeem Harris on a free transfer from Cardiff City. Odubajo featured in the Hull side promoted in 2016, and Bruce will hope he can play a part in his 5th promotion to the Premier League.

Braithwaite Linked with Spanish Move

The latest transfer rumours suggest two Spanish sides are set to battle for the signature of Martin Braithwaite, Javier Martin of AS claims. Currently on Middlesbrough’s books, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Leganés. There, he scored five goals and assisted five more in his short stay. Leganés are looking to make his loan permanent, though are short of the necessary funds; Middlesbrough want between €6 and €8 million, while Leganés have offered just short of €5 million.

The Danish man looks set for a move this summer, with the club’s officials frustrated at his behaviour. He tried to orchestrate a move in the previous summer transfer window, and again before January. He is one of the club’s highest earners and thus needs to be moved on. Getafe are also interested in the striker, but with a plethora of attackers already there, they will need to sell before buying.

QPR In Double Swoop

Queen’s Park Rangers look set to complete the signings of Liam Kelly and Lee Wallace, West London Sport reports. Kelly, a goalkeeper, comes in to replace Matt Ingram, whom Rangers want to offload. Wallace, on the other hand, is a left-back. Both are joining on free transfers. Kelly has impressed since his arrival at Livingston only a year ago, but he recently triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to leave.

The pair both know incoming Rangers boss Mark Warburton well, because of their time together at Rangers. Wallace particularly was captain in Warburton’s side and played for Rangers for eight years. They will become the Hoops’ first two signings of the transfer window.

