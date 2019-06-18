STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MARCH 31: Hosam Aiesh of Ostersund FK during an Allsvenskan match between AIK and Ostersunds FK at Friends Arena on March 31, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest EFL transfer rumours. Today we look at Leeds United’s battle with Middlesbrough for a Swedish international; as well as Slaven Bilic’s pursuit of one of his former West Ham United players.

Leeds One of a Number of Clubs Chasing Swedish Striker

Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in Swedish striker Hosam Aiesh, according to Fiona Kyle of Leeds Live.

Aiesh, 24, has spent his entire career in Sweden and currently plays for Osterunds. He is not the most prolific striker; so far this season he has just the one goal from eight games.

However, Leeds are not the only club believed to be interested in the 24-year-old. Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Reading are all said to be interested, as well as clubs from the continent.

Slaven to Reunite With Former West Ham Player?

According to Paul Brown of the Daily Star, new West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic wants to bring West Ham youngster Reece Oxford to the Hawthorns.

It was Bilic who gave Oxford his debut at West Ham when he was just 16-years-old. However, he has failed to progress at the Hammers.

The 20-year-old has had three loan spells in the last three years with Reading, Borussia Mochengladbach and Augsburg retrospectively.

Sunderland Interest in Fellow League One Striker?

According to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, Sunderland are one of the clubs in the running for Doncaster striker John Marquis.

Marquis has finally settled at Doncaster following a number of short spells with multiple clubs. He was prolific last season, scoring 26 goals to help Rovers reach the League One play-offs.

However, Championship clubs Millwall and Queens Park Rangers are also interested in Marquis. As a result, a tug of war could occur for his services.

Mansfield Manager Confirms Bids For Strikers

Speaking to the official club website, new Mansfield Roqn John Dempster confirmed that the club have placed two bids for strikers from different clubs.

It is unclear who the striker are as of yet. However, Dempster said: “There are many quality players who are out of contract and we have made final bids for two strikers to two different clubs and we are now awaiting their response.”

