West Bromwich Albion are reaping the rewards of a Dan Ashworth project that has seen the rise of young talent through their academy. The Baggies’ academy has plenty to be proud of this season having seen a number of homegrown players make waves in the world of football. Not only has this pool of talent cracked the West Brom first team, but they’re also featuring internationally.

The West Bromwich Albion grow-your-own project was introduced over a decade ago by Dan Ashworth. Now the current Technical Director at Brighton & Hove Albion, Ashworth spent eight years at West Brom before joining the FA in 2012. There he masterminded the rise of England’s age-group teams. Including World Cup success at under-17 and under-20 level in 2017.

Ashworth implemented the changes that earned the Baggies their category one academy status in 2012. West Brom kept faith with Ashworth’s plan following his departure and they continued to build on the foundations he put down.

Yielding Results

The results of West Brom’s investment into youth are now clearly visible throughout the club. There were first-team appearances for academy graduates Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards and Sam Field this season. As well as FA Cup appearances for Rayhaan Tulloch and Morgan Rogers. The current group of academy stars have won Premier League tournaments for under-12s and under-15s.

On April 1st, the Baggies played their first FA Youth Cup semi-final for 41 years, losing 4-2 to eventual winners Manchester City. The side fielded in that game included just one player who comes from outside the West Midlands – Oxford-born defender Pablo Martinez. It is a proud achievement for everyone involved with the project as they begin to churn out quality homegrown talent.

West Brom’s plethora of young talent is now beginning to catch the eye of the football world. Rekeem Harper is yet to pen a new deal with his current contract expiring this month. This has drawn the attention of teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs reportedly interested.

There is also a high profile admirer for young Albion starlet Jamie Soule. His form across the EFL Trophy, the Premier League 2 and the under-18 Premier League has caught the attention of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. They are reportedly watching the teenager who has a year left on his current contract.

International Recognition

West Bromwich Albion and their pool of talent have also been recognised at the international level. They had four representatives in the squads selected for the England age group teams from under-20 to under-17 in March. The same as Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Only four clubs had more, none came from the Championship.

The Baggies will also be well represented this summer. The England under-17s have called up Morgan Rogers for the Euros this summer. Whilst the England under-20 squad includes Sam Field and Kyle Edwards for the Toulon Tournament that began this weekend.

The decision taken by Dan Ashworth to invest in youth is proving beneficial for both club and country. With West Brom now in the midst of a rebuild period following their failure to capture promotion, their pool of young talent may be key to any future success.

