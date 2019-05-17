Tony Pulis the Middlesbrough manager before the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Middlesbrough at the New York Stadium, Rotherham on Sunday 5th May 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough have sacked manager Tony Pulis. The 61-year-old has been sacked after failing to achieve a play-off spot.

Boro’ finished a point outside the play-off spots, picking up 13 points against teams in the top six. However, a run of five wins from their concluding six was not enough to warrant a spot in the play-offs.

Pulis was handed the responsibility of guiding Boro back to the Premier League after replacing Garry Monk last term.

Speaking after a final day win at Rotherham, Pulis said: “I’m hoping Steve is going to buy me a nice bottle of red wine and then we can sit down and have a chat about things,” he said.

“I’ll speak to Steve. I don’t think I should be saying anything without speaking to him first. That’s the respect I’ve got for the fella.

“I’m not saying anything until I’ve spoken to Steve. The most important thing, and I think he knows it, is that I’ve given it everything I’ve got. “Let’s talk about it, and see how things go. I’m not really putting a timescale on things, I’ll wait for Steve to give me a ring.

“He’s a wonderful man. I’ve got great respect for him, and a great relationship with him.”

Boro conceded the joint-fewest amount of goals (41), shared with automatically promoted Sheffield United; however, Pulis was criticised for an overly defensive side having scored just 49 goals in 46 games.

A club statement said: “Middlesbrough FC can confirm that the contract of manager Tony Pulis will not be extended.”

Chairman Steve Gibson added: “I’d like to thank Tony for his hard work and commitment over the past 18 months.

“He has been a joy to work with and a complete gentleman.” he continued. “He’s ensured that the club is stable and strong for the future. He leaves us in excellent condition.”

