Leeds United are one of three clubs chasing Jamal Lowe, according to Sam Meade of the Daily Star. The striker missed out on promotion by losing to Sunderland in the semi-final during the week.

Leeds Among Three-way Race for Striker

Jamal Lowe‘s failed attempt at promotion to the Championship could be good news for two second-tier clubs. The 24-year-old was unable to overturn a 1-0 deficit first-leg defeat to beat Sunderland after a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

And with the club’s, and Lowe’s, aim of being in the Championship delayed by a year, the forward may be tempted by a move away due to his desire to play at a higher level.

The former non-league striker is now being tracked by Leeds, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, according to the Daily Star.

Speaking after his side’s play-off semi-final defeat, Lowe said: “Of course I do (want to play in the Championship). We all do.

“I personally do, but that’s a thing for next season now. It hurts (defeat to Sunderland) at the moment, but we’ve had a great season.

“The fans appreciated us and clapped us off the end when they could’ve booed. They appreciated what we did this season – and we appreciate them back.”

Lowe made 45 appearances for Pompey last term, scoring fifteen goals in the process. However, despite the high levels of interest, Lowe said that he does not read too much into the rumours.

“I need to get over this defeat. That’s it really. Of course, it’s hard to do that (say if he’s staying or going).” he said.

“It’s not even on my mind right now. I need to get over this defeat.

“I normally hear it all from the press. The talk is one of those things. If you’re doing okay rumours start flying about.”

