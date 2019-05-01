BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: Graeme Jones, West Bromwich Albion assistant manager looks on prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on January 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Luton Town are set to appoint West Bromwich Albion assistant Graeme Jones as their new manager next week, according to a report from Sky Sports. Jones would take over from Mick Harford, who has held the role on an interim basis since the departure of Nathan Jones in January.

Two Managers, One Promotion

The Hatters have had an incredibly successful season, sealing promotion to the Championship on Tuesday night after both Sunderland and Portsmouth failed to win their games. They currently top League One but need to better Barnsley’s result this weekend to be confirmed as champions.

Former boss Jones set them on their way by finishing as runners-up in League Two last season, five points behind winners Accrington Stanley. He remained with the club for the first half of the season and got them into the automatic promotion spots before leaving for Stoke City.

Town legend Harford took over on an interim basis and managed to keep the momentum going, including the extension of the club-record 28-game unbeaten run.

The results sealed back-to-back promotions for the Bedfordshire side and saw their dark days down in the basement of the Football League, and a lengthy period in non-league, come to an end.

Jones the Man to Take Them Forward

According to Sky’s report, Graeme Jones will be announced as the manager on Monday, after he rejected the chance to talk to them about the position earlier in the season when his namesake moved to the Potters.

The news that a new boss has been appointed is also being reported by Mike Simmonds of Luton Today. Speaking to BBC Three Counties’ Andy Collins this morning, he said:

“I’m part of the process, we have a new manager coming in when the season ends.

“He’ll come in, I’ve been part of the process in recruiting the new manager, I know the guy who’s coming in.”

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on