This edition of the Football Transfer News focuses on Leicester City, Fulham, Bournemouth and Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

Christian Fuchs to Leave Leicester?

Leicester City’s Austrian international, Christian Fuchs, has sparked interest from Championship side Aston Villa. The 32-year-old defender has struggled to get into the first team at the King Power Stadium since Ben Chilwell earned the spot.

Villa are short of options in the left-back position and Dean Smith has identified Fuchs as an option. Villa are looking to secure the defender on loan until the end of the season.

Rekeem Harper to Sign New Contract With West Brom?

Rekeem Harper is out of contract with the Baggies at the end of the season. Darren Moore is confident that the 18-year-old English midfielder will sign a new contract and stay with the Championship side.

Harper staked a claim to a regular starting spot after impressing in the Baggies’ victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. Other teams are bound to be interested in the youngster, however, West Brom believe they are the best club for the 18-year-old.

Callum Wilson Wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wants to sign 26-year-old striker Callum Wilson from Bournemouth. Sarri needs a striker to replace Alvaro Morata and the Englishman is top of the list.

Bournemouth, however, do not want to sell the recently-capped England man. They also do not need the money. Having sent Jermain Defoe on an 18 month loan to Rangers, the money from this move freed up cash for their own transfer purchases.

Fulham to Sign Divock Origi From Liverpool?

Fulham are looking to strengthen the team and Claudio Ranieri is looking to make a £15 million bid for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The 23-year-old Belgian is low down the pecking order in a resurgent Liverpool team. First-team football with Liverpool is unlikely. Origi will be allowed to leave the Merseyside team if an agreement can be reached between the sides.

Fulham will need to make a suitable offer as Origi is also wanted by other Premier League teams.

