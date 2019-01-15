WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: The Sky Bet Championship trophy is seen during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Molineux on April 28, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

With 19 matches to go in the 2018/19 EFL Championship campaign, the battle at the top and bottom of the table are taking shape. One of the most agonizing divisions in all of football, we find clubs that are so close, yet so far from reaching the Premier League. For some, this journey will be over soon enough. For others, the marathon up the football league could be about to get much harder.

Now over halfway through the campaign, it is pretty clear just which clubs will be competing at both the top and bottom of the table. For those at the top, this means fighting for promotion to the Premier League. However, those clubs at the bottom face an ever daunting drop down to League One.

Forgetting about those clubs stuck in the middle of the table, it’s time to take a deeper dive into those aforementioned groups. Let’s take a look at just how the promotion and relegation battles in the EFL Championship are currently shaping up.

Promotion

Leeds United: Sitting first place in the table and four points clear of both Sheffield United and Norwich City, Leeds United are in prime position to achieve automatic promotion this season. That said, all is not rosy for the first-placed side.

Recent troubles have arisen revolving around their spying of a Derby County training session. While Leeds appear set to continue their run at the top of the table, this turn of events could eventually prove costly.

Sheffield United: Having won each of their last four league matches, Sheffield United have risen to a joint-second place in the Championship table. Noteworthy of course is the fact that Sheffield and Leeds are both tied in terms of goals scored and allowed.

This proves just how well the Blades are playing this season. Set to battle with Norwich and potentially Leeds in the battle for automatic promotion, Sheffield look guaranteed to at least make the Promotion Playoffs.

Norwich City: Tied with Sheffield United on points, the Canaries trail their Championship rivals on goal differential. However, more concerning is the clubs recent form. Taking only three points from their last four matches, Norwich City has lost a step recently.

Moreso, the next few matches will also prove to be extremely tough. Facing off against Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Leeds next, Norwich’s run at automatic promotion will certainly hinge on the results from the three matches.

In fact, a disappointing run here could see Norwich fall even further down the table potentially struggling to even maintain a position inside the top six.

West Brom: Currently six points clear of seventh-place Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion look set to earn a shot at the Promotion Playoffs. Despite this, West Brom do find themselves in a bit of no man’s land at the moment.

Six points ahead of seventh, West Brom trail both Norwich and Sheffield by three points. Is automatic promotion out of the question? Likely yes. However, West Brom do look set to make the playoffs and earn a shot at making an immediate return to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough: One point behind West Brom, Middlesbrough find themselves in a similar situation to the Baggies. Five points clear of seventh place, ‘Boro should earn a spot in the Promotion Playoffs.

One point of concern, though, will be Middlesbrough’s start to February. With matches against West Brom, Sheffield United and Leeds on the cards, ‘Boro could quickly put themselves behind the eight ball with a poor run of form here.

Derby County: Unlike the clubs placed above them in the table, Derby County are much closer to danger here. Just two points clear of Bristol City in the battle for the final playoff spot, Derby could quickly get behind the eight ball. Making matters potentially worse though is Bristol City’s current ten-game unbeaten run. But more on that next.

Others Mentions: Riding a ten-game unbeaten run, Bristol City are now just two points behind Derby for the final playoff spot. However, they are not the only club still in contention here.

Four clubs currently sit two points back of the Robins. Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and QPR all sit within striking range at this moment in time. However, the most dangerous club in this group has to be Hull City.

Unbeaten in their last nine league matches, Hull are also riding a six-game league winning streak. Overall, of this group, Hull City and Bristol City are clearly the favourites.

Relegation

Ipswich Town: Seven points below 21st place in the table, the Tractor Boys have clearly fallen from grace this season. After finish 12th in the table last year, Ipswich find themselves in a massive hole. Averaging just .66 points per match, Ipswich will need a big turnaround to claw their way out of the relegation zone. Unfortunately, even that may prove to be too little, too late.

Bolton: Despite sitting just one position ahead of Ipswich in the table, Bolton find themselves in a much better position. Just three points below Rotherham, Bolton at least have a fighting chance over the next 19 matches. However, seeing as they were the last club to escape relegation last season, Bolton could just cut things too close this season.

Reading: Having not played below the Championship since 2001/02, Reading FC are a club that is long established in the upper echelons of the traditional Football League. Now just two points behind Rotherham, look for the Royals to figure things out. If they don’t however, such a relegation would truly be a major one.

Rotherham United: A true yo-yo club over the last few seasons, Rotherham United is currently seeking a chance to retain their position in the Championship. Truly the most at risk club of those just above the drop, Rotherham are only two points clear of Reading.

Making matters potentially worse though is that Rotherham are three points behind 20th-place Millwall. Overall, it looks to be a four horse race in the Championship’s relegation battle.

