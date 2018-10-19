WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 06: Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-1 with Craig Dawson of West Bromwich Albion and Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship fixture between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on October 6, 2018 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley – AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images)

West Brom will be looking to continue the form that propelled them into the top two prior to the international break. Albion have been red hot in front of goal whilst Wigan have proven to be more than useful at home. But with two defeats in their last three games, the Latics must regain their early season confidence if they are to avoid a repeat of their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Preston last time out.

Impenetrable DW

Paul Cook’s side have started the season well following their promotion from League One. The Latics are currently sitting comfortable in mid-table with 17 points from their opening 12 games. Five wins, two draws, and five defeats sees Wigan holding 12th spot in the league.

Wigan are yet to lose at the DW Stadium since returning to the Championship with 14 of their 17 points having been collected at home. They boast the third best home record in the division, winning four of their six games so far.

They have had the entire international break to dwell on their diabolical performance last time out. The Latics were comprehensively beaten by bottom club Preston who ended a 10-game winless run to move off the bottom of the table. The sending off of Darron Gibson at Deepdale means he will miss the visit of West Brom on Saturday.

Free-scoring West Brom

West Brom could go back to the top of the Championship this weekend if they better Sheffield United’s result. Darren Moore’s Baggies are unbeaten in seven league games and will look to continue their impressive form following the international break.

The Baggies are the top scorers in the division having netted 31 goals already this campaign, nine more than Leeds United who are the second-highest scorers. The West Brom front three have been ruthless with strikers Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez scoring a combined total of 15 goals. Added to by Leicester loanee Harvey Barnes who continues to gain praise from his teammates as well as his coach.

West Brom have had trouble retaining consistency on the road this season as they look for only their second win in five away trips. Although they struggle defensively, their strength in attack means that their flaws have been largely covered so far. If the Albion goal well were to dry up, their defending will begin to face more intense scrutiny.

Key Battle

Cheyenne Dunkley vs Dwight Gayle

Cheyenne Dunkley has featured in all of Wigan’s league games this season, helping the Latics to keep four clean sheets. He faces a tough test trying to keep Dwight Gayle quiet in this one, Gayle has eight goals and one assist in 10 appearances. The Newcastle loanee is once again strutting his stuff in this division, containing the 28-year-old is not an easy task.

Predicted Line-ups

Wigan: Walton, Robinson, Dunkley, Burn, James, Evans, Morsy, Jacobs, Powell, Windass, Grigg.

West Brom: Johnstone, Dawson, Bartley, Hegazi, Phillips, Livermore, Brunt, Gibbs, Barnes, Rodriguez, Gayle.

Prediction

Wigan were extremely poor last time out in a 4-0 defeat at Deepdale, despite being defensively solid prior to that game. West Brom could be their toughest challenge yet, the Baggies are scoring for fun at the moment and could capitalise on Wigan’s dwindling confidence.

Wigan 1-3 West Brom

