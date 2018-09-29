PRESTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes scores his side’s equalising from a second half free-kick goal to make the score 1 – 1 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on September 29, 2018 in Preston, England. (Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Brom went top of the Championship table for the first time this season following their successful trip to Deepdale to take on Preston. Both sides played their part in a goal-filled second half but it was the Baggies who ran out 3-2 winners. Preston remain rooted to the bottom of the table whilst West Brom continue their philosophy to simply outscore every opponent.

Ten games into the campaign and West Bromwich Albion sit atop the tree having picked up six wins and two draws. Having scored two or more goals in each of their league wins, their somewhat risky approach to this season is working, for now at least. To outscore your opponent is fundamentally the aim of the game, and West Brom’s cavalier style of defending makes them very fun to watch.

The Baggies garnered a reputation for being too defensive under Tony Pulis in their final seasons at the top table. But in the new era since relegation, they appear to have taken the stance that they did enough defending under Pulis to last a lifetime. With scorelines such as 3-4 against Norwich, 7-1 against QPR and 4-2 against Bristol City, it’s obvious that the final remnants of Pulis have evaporated and the Albion faithful are enjoying it.

How it Panned Out

The two sides played out a rather forgettable first half although either side could’ve gone into the break in front. The first real chance of the game came from the Albion defenders. Ahmed Hegazi headed a deep corner back across goal that was diverted towards the net by Kyle Bartley only to be stopped by Chris Maxwell’s reaction save.

Preston were almost gifted the opportunity to take the lead themselves just a few minutes later as Hegazi’s misjudged backpass to Sam Johnstone resulted in a cheap corner kick. The corner bounced out to Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson, who smashed the post from the edge of the box.

The sides were fairly even in the first half with the only thing separating them being their league positions. With Preston struggling at the bottom whilst West Brom looked to go top, though the first 45 minutes failed to show it. West Brom really missed Matt Phillips, who was out through injury, as they lacked the quality on the right that they usually possess in abundance.

Goal-Filled Second Half

West Brom immediately looked better after the break as they knocked the ball around with confidence before taking the lead just three minutes into the half. Jake Livermore’s cross from the right-hand side was brilliantly guided into the top corner by the head of Jay Rodriguez.

But Preston responded well to going behind and began to create chances of their own but had to wait until the 71st minute to pull level. Dwight Gayle gave away a free kick on the edge of the Albion penalty area which smartly dispatched by Andrew Hughes. His low shot bent around the Albion wall and into the far corner.

Preston weren’t level for long though, as just two minutes later they tasted the type of hard-to-swallow bad luck that only hits you when you’re at the bottom of the table. Craig Dawson’s cross should’ve been comfortable for defender Ben Davies, but his attempted headed clearance looped into his own goal.

Dwight Gayle wrapped up the points with a 25-yard free kick that he whipped into the top corner two minutes from time before Alan Browne grabbed a late Preston consolation deep into added time. West Brom saw out the game to earn their first league victory at Deepdale since 1959 as the Baggies go top.

Good Fortune

Albion did get some good fortune on their way to the three points but Darren Moore will be very happy with his side. Much improved in the second half, they came out and proved their quality going forward. Their defensive exploits still leave much to be desired but right now it’s working. However, if the goals dry up, it will be a very different story.

