Neil Harris‘s struggling Millwall visit The Hawthorns this weekend to face a West Brom side who have been in scintillating form at home. Darren Moore’s Baggies were beaten at home on the opening day of the season but have since gone on to win five in a row in all competitions. They will look to extend their winning run at The Hawthorns against Millwall, who haven’t started the season well.

Fortress Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion have bounced back remarkably well from their surprise defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers on opening day. They’ve since been insatiable at The Hawthorns, earning five straight wins and scoring 16 goals in that period.

Albion are scoring goals for fun at the moment, with the Baggies currently top scorers in the Championship with 20 goals. Jay Rodriguez is the top scorer in the division having netted six goals in eight games, although Millwall must be aware of West Brom’s attacking prowess from many players. Dwight Gayle and Matty Phillips have been amongst the goals and so too has Harvey Barnes, the youngster on loan from Leicester City impressing many with his performances for Moore’s side.

West Brom are sitting in fourth place in the league heading into this weekend’s fixtures but are arguably sitting higher in the table than their performances deserve, especially defensively. Darren Moore appears to be happy for his team to simply outscore their opponents rather than to stifle their attack. This has made for some exciting action at the Hawthorns this season. It appears that all remnants of the Tony Pulis era are well and truly erased.

Struggling Millwall

Neil Harris is struggling to get his Lions’ season off the ground as they head into this weekend languishing in 21st place. Millwall’s 2-0 defeat to QPR last time out leaves them without a win in five league games and they are yet to record a victory on the road so far. They currently hold just six points after picking up one win, three draws and four losses from their opening games.

Millwall came into this season off the back of a fantastic campaign last season. The Lions only missed out on the playoffs by three points, eventually finishing eighth. Neil Harris has plenty of time to turn around his side’s fortunes but it will be a huge accomplishment for Millwall to be anywhere near last season’s highs.

Key Players

Harvey Barnes

Harvey Barnes has three goals and two assists in eight appearances for the Baggies. The Leicester City loanee has impressed in his time at The Hawthorns whilst also showing his versatility. He started the season on the left wing before moving into a more central position behind the strikers. Barnes will prove to be a handful for the Millwall defence.

Jake Cooper

The centre-back has been Millwall’s best player this season but will have his work cut out this weekend. Cooper’s ability to deal with the free-scoring Albion frontline will be questioned with the 23-year-old facing an in-form West Brom side.

Predicted Line-ups

West Brom: Johnstone, Dawson, Hegazi, Bartley, Gibbs, Phillips, Barry, Livermore, Barnes, Gayle, Rodriguez.

Millwall: Amos, Meredith, Cooper, Wallace, McLaughlin, O’Brien, Leonard, Williams, Wallace, Bradshaw, Gregory.

Prediction

Albion beat high flying Bristol City 4-2 at The Hawthorns midweek and were well worth the victory. Their attacking threat is far too strong to ignore; Millwall are in for a tough away day.

West Brom 4-1 Millwall

