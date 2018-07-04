BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 15: Sam Johnstone of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final:Second Leg match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on May 15, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Darren Moore has completed his first signing as West Brom head coach with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone joining from Manchester United. It’s thought a £6.5 million fee has been agreed with his arrival likely to trigger the shock departure of Ben Foster, Albion’s undisputed number one for the past eight seasons.

Sam Johnstone arrives at West Brom from Premier League side Manchester United but spent last season on loan at Aston Villa. Johnstone helped Villa to a fairly successful Championship campaign where they reached the play-off final before losing to Fulham.

Johnstone established himself as Villa’s first choice keeper last season, making 45 league appearances. During his time on loan at the Midlands club, he kept more clean sheets in the Championship than any other goalkeeper.

Villa were keen on keeping the 25-year-old themselves. However, failure to reach the Premier League after their all or nothing attempt has left them unable to raise the funds, allowing Midlands rival and recently relegated West Bromwich Albion free to swoop.

Ben Foster Poised For Exit

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster now looks set to make an immediate return to the top flight. The 35-year-old is expected to seal a £3 million move to Watford, where he spent two seasons on loan earlier in his career, now that the Johnstone deal is completed.

Foster and team-mate Craig Dawson refused to attend West Brom’s training camp at the Amendoeira Resort in Portugal last week. They claimed the board had stopped them from sealing moves to Premier League clubs by demanding exorbitant transfer fees.

West Brom are amongst the favourites with bookmakers to take the top spot in The Championship this season. Signing one of the best goalkeepers in the league last season is a sign of their intent to live up to their billing.

