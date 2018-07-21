during the International Friendly match between the Republic of Ireland and The United States at Aviva Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland.

James McClean has made the switch from West Bromwich Albion to Championship rivals Stoke City. The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland winger completed the move for a reported fee of £5m following a medical on Friday.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett is keen to strengthen his squad as he aims to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking. James McClean becomes Stoke’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Benik Afobe, Adam Federici and Oghenekaro Etebo.

The midfielder has been one of the names at the top of Gary Rowett’s shopping list since he was appointed manager in May. Rowett had tried to sign McClean for Derby County in January but was turned away by the Baggies.

McClean will add much-needed aggression and athleticism to this Stoke squad. He is a player who is known for his unrelenting work rate and uncompromising tackling but can infuriate at times.

The biggest criticism aimed at James McClean is that he often fails to deliver the end product. Five goals and seven assists in 112 West Brom appearances is a return that Stoke will hope he can improve upon.

Inevitable Move

A move away from the Hawthorns has been imminent for McClean. He was disciplined by West Brom for going AWOL last month.

A club statement at the time read: “James McClean has failed to report without permission and will now face internal disciplinary proceedings under the club’s code of conduct.”

He had been with the club for three years but he fell out of favour last season. That was until Darren Moore came in as manager for the final half dozen games. McClean felt that he wasn’t played enough, particularly under Alan Pardew, and would often vent his frustration publicly.

McClean made a series of high-profile errors throughout last season that cost Albion valuable points at vital stages of games. His move to Stoke has been welcomed by player and Baggies fans alike.

