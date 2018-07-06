SARANSK, RUSSIA – JUNE 28: Wahbi Khazri of Tunisia celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Panama and Tunisia at Mordovia Arena on June 28, 2018 in Saransk, Russia. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest goings on in the Football League. FTN brought to you by Last Word on Football takes a look at the West Brom duo wanted by Burnley and two French sides battling it out for Wahbi Khazri. Plus a look at the other news from around the EFL.

Championship

Burnley Want West Bromwich Albion Duo

Sean Dyche is still determined to sign West Brom pair Jay Rodriguez and Craig Dawson. Burnley had been quoted £40 million for the pair. A bid of £25 million has already been rejected by the Baggies. However, Dyche has not been put off and a new bid is reportedly on its way to West Brom.

Burnley are confident of securing the pair with both wanting to leave and return to the Premier League. A bid of around £30-35 million could seal the deal. It is believed that both Burnley-born Rodriguez and defender Dawson are keen on a move to the Premier League side.

Darron Gibson to Join Wigan?

Republic of Ireland international Darron Gibson could be about to get a football lifeline from Wigan Athletic. The midfielder left Sunderland in March after being charged with drink driving. He was given a two-year community order and banned from driving for 40 months.

The 30-year-old has been training with the Latics and has so far impressed manager Paul Cook. It is understood that Cook will give Gibson extra time to prove himself.

League One

Wahbi Khazri Nears Exit

French Clubs Saint-Etienne and Rennes are battling each other to sign Sunderland’s Wahbi Khazri. Both clubs have qualified for next seasons Europa League and both want the Tunisian to bolster their squad. The two sides have reportedly put offers on the table and it appears it is now up to the player where he sees his future.

Sunderland will not be interested in where Khazri ends up as long as they get the fee they want for him. The Tunisia international was signed by Sam Allardyce and was an immediate hit. However, under David Moyes he hardly featured. He had a season-long loan at Rennes just last season.

Stevie Mallan to Hibernian?

Scottish Premier League side Hibernian have reportedly agreed a fee with Barnsley for midfielder Stevie Mallan. The Scotland Under 21 international only joined Barnsley last season and has featured just five times.

The former St Mirren player was believed to be wanted by his former manager Jack Ross at Sunderland. However, Mallan looks to be heading to Edinburgh, where he is due to have a medical ahead of the move.

League Two

Striker Signs for Lincoln

Lincoln City have signed striker John Akinde from Barnet for an undisclosed fee. He becomes City’s fifth signing of the summer. Akinde has been prolific during his time at Barnet, scoring 87 goals in 166 appearances. However, he was unable to stop Barnet from being relegated to the National League last season.

Notts County Sign Welsh midfielder

Wales midfielder David Vaughan has signed for Notts County. The 35-year-old has signed on a free transfer after being released by rivals Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. The former Sunderland and Blackpool midfielder was wanted by several clubs but County won the race for his signature.

MK Dons Sign ex-Chelsea midfielder

MK Dons have completed the signing of England Under 20 international Jordan Houghton. The midfielder was released by Chelsea at the end of last season. 22-year-old Houghton has had spells at Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham and Plymouth and has amassed 99 League appearances.

