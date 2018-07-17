BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Ronaldo Vieira of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on April 13, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the Leeds United youngster, Ronaldo Vieira, who is wanted by Cardiff City. Plus Ollie Watkins, the winger wanted by two Premier League sides. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also takes a look at other news from around the Championship.

Cardiff Want Vieira

Cardiff City are set to test Leeds United’s resolve with a £7 million bid for Ronaldo Vieira. 19-year-old Vieira is an England U21 international. He is considered as one of the best young stars outside of the Premier League.

The midfielder signed a four-year deal last summer and United are unlikely to want to lose him; however, everyone has their price. Vieira is fan-favourite at Elland Road and Cardiff’s opening offer will not be met keenly. United, under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, are hoping to mount a promotion push this coming season and losing the highly-rated youngster would put a dent in those hopes.

Brentford Winger Wanted

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are set to battle it out for Brentford’s Ollie Watkins. The winger only joined the Bees last summer from Exeter City; however, his Championship performances has made him a target for Premier League clubs. Bournemouth were reportedly in pole position to sign Watkins, but Crystal Palace have now entered the race.

Palace are looking to strengthen their attacking options and could offer Brentford a cash-plus-player deal. The Eagles could offer ex-Bees player Sullay Kaikai as part of the deal. Watkins, 22, impressed last season, scoring 10 goals. It is understood that Brentford value the winger at around £8 million.

WBA Sign Bartley and Bond

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of defender Kyle Bartley and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. Bartley has signed from Swansea City for £4 million and Bond joins on a free transfer having been released by Reading.

27-year-old Bartley leaves Swansea after six seasons. However, he made just 21 league appearances. The defender spent last season on loan at Leeds, playing 45 games and scoring six goals. 25-year-old Bond, a former England U21 international, has signed a two-year contract. He spent last season on loan at League One Peterborough United, playing 45 times. He is the second keeper to sign for Albion this summer after Sam Johnstone signed from Manchester United.

United Sign Chelsea Keeper

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamel Blackman has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan. He joins teammate Lewis Baker in making the switch to Elland Road. The 6ft 7in goalkeeper knows the Championship well having spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. He kept nine clean sheets in 33 games.

The 24-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues but has had several loan spells including a Young Player of the Year season at Wycombe Wanderers. He will now challenge Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the number one spot.

Reading Midfielder to Sunderland?

Sunderland are close to agreeing a deal for Reading midfielder George Evans. A six-figure deal has been agreed and the Royals have given Evans permission to speak to the Black Cats. He will now travel to Wearside to discuss terms and have a medical.

23-year-old Evans,is a product of Manchester City’s academy. He joined City aged six and progressed through their ranks, making his senior team debut in 2015. An impressive loan spell at Walsall saw Reading sign him. He was a permanent fixture for the Royals until Paul Clement took over as manager. A box to box midfielder, Evans can also play in defence.

